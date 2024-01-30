One Life to Live actor Amanda Davies, daughter of Erika Slezak dies at 42

Amanda Elizabeth Davies, the 42-year-old daughter of One Life to Live actress Erika Slezak, has passed away.

The announcement on Slezak’s official website conveyed the news without specifying the cause of death, noting only that it was sudden.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly,” the statement read.

It continued, “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy now.”

Davies had portrayed the teenage rendition of her mother’s character, Victoria “Viki” Lord, on One Life to Live.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her appearances on the enduring program occurred in 2003, specifically in flashback scenes.

In the video below, Davies is sitting next to her mother, who won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1995.

Amanda Davies is the third One Life to Live actor to die in the last year

Davies has become the third One Life to Live star to be mourned in the soap opera community over the past year.

Andrea Evans, known for her role as Tina Lord, who was Slezak’s character’s half-sister in the series, died of cancer in July 2023 at 66, according to PEOPLE.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Kamar de los Reyes, who portrayed Antonio Vega, also recently passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Evans’ demise occurred in July of last year, followed by de los Reyes’ passing almost six months later in December.

Last summer, Slezak paid tribute to Evans on her website, writing: “Andrea and I worked together for so long. On her first day at work, she was living one block away from me and I walked her to work. She was just a child — never been to N.Y.C. — so sweet and kind and loving. Amazing that she played such a complicated, confused and selfish character so well.”

Slezak, who portrayed Viki, earned an impressive six Daytime Emmy Awards during her tenure on the show. Remarkably, Slezak, now 77, embodied the character of Viki for over 40 years, concluding her portrayal in 2013.

Tributes pour in for Amanda Davies.

Fans of One Life to Live expressed their condolences on social media, extending sympathy to Erika Slezak, the mother of Davies.

Following the news of Davies’ passing, the soap opera actress received numerous heartfelt tributes from fans, with journalist Michael Fairman being among those who shared their condolences.

“This just broke my heart,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 29. “My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children.”

This just broke my heart. My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children.💔



Erika Slezak’s Daughter, Amanda Davies, Passes Away Suddenly at 42 – https://t.co/d7KsFSQQLd #AmandaDaviesRIP #ErikaSlezak #OneLifetoLive pic.twitter.com/sPLqVyZ2UJ — MIchael Fairman (@MichaelFairman) January 29, 2024

Amanda Davies’ father, Brian Davies, is also an actor known for roles in films such as Convoy, and The Age of Innocence. Together with Erika Slezak, they are parents to another child, son Michael Davies, who is 44 years old.

Amanda Davies is survived by her mother, father Brian Davies, and her brother Michael Davies.