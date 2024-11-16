Lulu on General Hospital: Alexa Havins makes her Port Charles debut

General Hospital viewers will see Alexa Havins make her Port Charles debut next week as NuLulu.

Alexa may be a familiar face to viewers who have been ABC daytime fans for years. She appeared on All My Children and One Life to Live before both soaps were canceled over a decade ago.

She will play Lesley Lu “Lulu” Spencer, the daughter of supercouple Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis). Julie Marie Berman and Emme Rylan were the actresses in the role before Alexa was cast, but she isn’t attempting to mirror either one.

It’s been four years since Lulu went comatose in the explosion at the Floating Rib, and after Sam (Kelly Monaco) donated part of her liver to save her, she is waking up. However, the donation also cost Sam her life.

Lulu will wake up next week on the hit ABC soap, beginning her road to recovery and reconnection to those she loves in Port Charles.

Ahead of her big debut on General Hospital, Alexa spoke out about how she came to play Lulu and her thoughts on how she plans to bring the character to life.

Alexa Havins speaks out about being Lulu Spencer

In an interview with TV Insider, Alexa Havins gave insight into how she approaches playing Lulu.

It’s been months since news broke that Alexa was tapped to play Lulu. Emme Rylan confirmed she wasn’t asked back to the role, and the former ABC soap star would be there in her place.

Alexa wasn’t looking for an acting job, as she had been home raising the four children she shares with former All My Children star Justin Bruening. He has been working on projects like Sweet Magnolias, and the family travels with him.

However, when Mark Teschner and Frank Valentini called, Alexa was willing to listen.

She told the publication, “Frank and I got along so well in New York, just because with me crossing over on One Life to Live [in character as Babe between 2003 and 2005] and being in the ABC family, you have a lot of interaction together and we just genuinely liked each other.”

Her opinion of Mark was also very high. During the initial talks, they weren’t forthcoming with the character, but she was interested when it was revealed it was Lulu.

Regarding how she approached stepping into Lulu’s shoes, Alexa said, “In no way, shape or form do I want to mimic the other two ladies. I’m not trying to be them in any way. Julie’s Julie and Emme’s Emme. Obviously, it’s going to be a more mature version of her and I’m me and I can’t be them. Lulu is a spitfire. She loves her mother, but she’s her father’s daughter. She takes huge chances. I just want to make sure that I’m bringing the essence of who she is.”

When will Alexa Havins debut as Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Lulu is awake on November 19.

Laura urged her daughter to wake up and make the most of the liver donation that was given to her. She wanted to ensure Sam’s final act wasn’t in vain, and it seems Lulu heard her loud and clear.

It will be interesting to see how Alexa plays the role and what her relationships with her family will be like after four years have passed.

Alexa will reconnect with some old castmates, like Cameron Mathison and Eva LaRue, who were both on All My Children when she played Babe.

Be sure to tune in next week to see her debut as Lulu Spencer.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.