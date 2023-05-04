Is Valentin going to die on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers are worried about the fate of Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart).

He sacrificed himself so the others could gain access to The Haunted Star and rescue Trina (Tabyana Ali), Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), and baby Ace.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) got the three hostages after tackling the guards. Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Laura (Genie Francis) tracked down the lab just before Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), Liesl (Kathleen Gati), and the guards walked in on them.

Earlier this week, General Hospital viewers watched as Liesl was instructed to inject Valentin with the toxin so that he would reveal who he arrived with. Unfortunately, he wasn’t willing to give anything up, and now, he is sitting at death’s door.

Yesterday, Valentin hallucinated Helena’s (Constance Towers) presence, so the toxin is messing with him as she’s been “dead” for years.

So, will this be the end of Valentin on General Hospital?

Will Valentin die on General Hospital after being infected with the toxin?

It’s May sweeps, so anything is possible in the soap world.

The WSB is on its way to Greenland to blow up the island, regardless of who is there.

Curtis attempted to send Trina, Spencer, and the baby to safety. He’s on his own to find Laura, Drew, and Valentin, but will they escape before the island is attacked?

Valentin is on death’s doorstep with the toxin, and without the antidote, he very well could die. However, it’s already been revealed that Victor will be exiting the show. The actor confirmed he was done filming, but whether Victor is killed or walks away remains unclear.

As for Valentin, it’s unlikely he is leaving the show. His romance with Anna (Finola Hughes) is just kicking off, and with everything they’ve been through, a happily ever after would be nice. However, it is a soap, so that’s not likely.

At some point, he will have to be given the antidote, but how long is too long before he is affected by it permanently?

Who will die on General Hospital?

This storyline has encompassed several smaller ones under its umbrella.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is on death’s doorstep, and after passing out on an episode this week, it seems she may run out of time before Liesl returns to save her.

Victor’s death is imminent, though General Hospital likes to bring back Cassadines to stir up trouble. Given the length of his run, this may just be it for the villain.

Also, could there be another casualty from whatever happens on the island? They wouldn’t kill Laura or a newly-resurrected Drew, would they? What about Curtis?

Be sure to tune in and find out what happens to Valentin.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.