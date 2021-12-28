Is The Young and the Restless being canceled? Here’s why fans think so

The fate of The Young and the Restless may be up in the air. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless may be in jeopardy after 2023.

For months, rumors have been rumbling about the show’s fate because of the writing and the unexpected back and forth with some of the pairings.

A spoiler account on Twitter has revealed some unsettling news that hints Y&R viewers should be worried about what’s to come for the CBS soap after 2023.

It’s still at least a year away, but planning ahead is typical for soaps, and if this account is correct, it means the end is near for the people of Genoa City.

Will The Young and the Restless be canceled?

On Twitter, Spoilergirl1 tweeted about a possible loss of The Young and the Restless.

She wrote, “I have some news about the future of #YR Sony may not renew YR past 2023. No decision yet if they will renew it or distribute it to another network.”

I have some news about the future of #YR



This account continues to give out information about CBS soaps, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. She has also posted a lot about Big Brother and continues to drop “spoilers” as she gets them.

What’s happening on The Young and the Restless now?

Currently, The Young and the Restless fans are gearing up to watch a custody battle unfold between Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Conner Floyd). It is an odd situation since Devon was the sperm donor, but the baby belongs to Chance and Abby.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is still working on sticking it to Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). He’s going all the way out, including pretending he’s fallen off the wagon and drinking and gambling again. It looks like his plan will hit a snag when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) catches on. Will he be able to throw her off, or at the very least, convince her to keep quiet?

There are plenty of storylines and possibilities to keep The Young and the Restless running, but will the current writing team be able to keep it going?

Spoilergirl seems to think the writing is on the wall, and the CBS soap may be done after 2023. It will join a long list of now-defunct soaps that have died off over the last two decades if that happens.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.