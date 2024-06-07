Is Laura Wright leaving General Hospital? Here’s what we know

The General Hospital rumor mill has been churning over the last several weeks.

Speculation that some high-profile exits are on the way has made the rounds, and it seems that someone new is on the receiving end each time.

This time, Laura Wright is rumored to be exiting the hit ABC soap.

Carly has been a central character on the soap for decades, and the show has recast the role four times (we don’t talk about number three) since she burst on the scene to blow up Bobbie’s (Jacklyn Zeman) life.

The buzz around the soap streets was that three exits were coming up. This was dropped ahead of May sweeps, which just wrapped. Gregory (Gregory Harrison) died, leaving two more deaths or exits on the horizon if the rumors are to be believed.

Could this be the end for Carly in Port Charles?

Laura Wright weighs in on Carly leaving General Hospital

With various rumors and reports about casting always making the rounds, a viewer chose to ask Laura Wright about the news she saw about Carly leaving General Hospital.

Wasting no time, Laura reshared the X with the question and wrote, “NOT TRUE.”

Pic credit: @lldubs/X

The capital letters show the irritation; honestly, who could blame her? Since Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) split on the show, Laura has been in the hot seat, and her feud with Nina (Cynthia Watros) ruffled plenty of feathers.

Her excitement over Steve Burton’s return earlier this year caused plenty of uproar. The two are set to be presenters at the 51st Daytime Emmys, which air over the weekend.

Who else is rumored to be leaving General Hospital?

One of the names being tossed around is Maura West. Ava has been written into what some viewers believe is a corner.

She knows what’s happening with Sonny, which can only lead to trouble for the vixen. There could be a whodunnit setup for Ava, and it would be the perfect way to keep the storylines going through November sweeps.

Michael Easton is also on the shortlist. Finn’s relationship with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) isn’t moving anywhere, Barb (Devin Ogden) will blow things up, and he’s drinking.

In a recent episode, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) talked to Chase (Josh Swickward) about keeping Violet (Jophielle Love) safe. This sets up the storyline of Violet living with her aunt and uncle, especially if Finn is sent to rehab or, worse, ends up dead.

While it’s unclear who will exit General Hospital next, it’s confirmed that it will not be Laura Wright, as Carly is sticking around Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.