General Hospital stars Steve Burton and Laura Wright to present at the Daytime Emmys

It’s June, which means the Daytime Emmys are right around the corner.

In fact, they are just days away.

After being off the air for a few years, they have returned to television, and viewers will get to see their favorite daytime stars dressed up, hoping to take home a statue.

General Hospital isn’t all in for the Daytime Emmy categories. While the show is nominated in several categories, the number of actors being recognized is much lower than in previous years.

While they are not nominated, Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) will be presenters for the live event.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It seems the network is playing to those they consider fan favorites from the ABC soap.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton make list of Daytime Emmy presenters

If you ask us, there couldn’t have been more polarizing General Hospital stars asked to be presenters at the Daytime Emmys.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton have been criticized for their characters’ actions. Moreover, Steve caught major flak for returning to General Hospital after the ABC network’s vaccine mandate arrived, and he moved to Days of our Lives.

His big return was announced during the General Hospital 60th anniversary special, and there were mixed reactions.

It is unclear whether they will be on stage together or if they will each present an award. We’d guess together, especially as other soap stars are also presenting at the Daytime Emmys.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) from The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric Braeden (Victor), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), and Christel Khalili from The Young and the Restless, and Jackee Harry (Paulina) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) from Days of our Lives are on the presenter list.

Are Laura Wright and Steve Burton nominated for a Daytime Emmy?

Unfortunately, neither Laura Wright nor Steve Burton are nominated for a Daytime Emmy this time around.

Laura has been nominated a few times since taking over the role of Carly on General Hospital over a decade ago. Steve has also been nominated for a Daytime Emmy or two throughout his decades-long career in the soap opera business.

Both have been given decent material to work with for an Emmy reel for next year’s celebration, with his return to Port Charles after three years away and Carly’s need to save and protect Jason at all costs.

We expect their storyline will go much deeper as Jason works to keep Carly safe and their friendship teeters on romance again.

The Daytime Emmys air Friday, June 7 at 8/7c on CBS.