Is Kin Shriner leaving General Hospital? Here’s what we know about Scotty and Port Charles

Kin Shriner was once a staple on General Hospital.

He’s been a staple in the soap world for nearly five decades and has held the role of Scotty Baldwin for as long as viewers can remember.

While he did some soap-hopping, Port Charles is Scotty Baldwin’s home.

The actor tapered off in recent years, though he has been seen on occasion. Once his relationship with Liesl (Kathleen Gati) fizzled, GH viewers began seeing less of him.

These days, he’s paired up with Lucy (Lynn Herring) after a romp in a haystack led to her breakup with Martin (Michael E. Knight). Scotty is busy trying to help Lucy keep Deception afloat after she sabotaged her working relationship with Sasha (Sofia Mattson).

While it isn’t shocking when Kin takes an extended absence from the role of Scotty, a recent post from the actor made viewers question whether his time on the ABC soap was ending.

Kin Shriner confuses followers with nostalgic share

Last week, the beloved General Hospital actor shared some nostalgic photos on Instagram.

The video montage was set to John Lennon’s Imagine, with several throwback photos included.

He captioned the share, “I started out confused and still confused where is Scotty Baldwin well had a great ride for dam sure !!!!”

Is Kin Shriner leaving General Hospital?

Seeing that montage of Kin Shriner through the years as Scotty Baldwin brought back some fond memories of his time on General Hospital.

There’s been a few times Kin has shared similar posts hinting at his exit from the hit ABC soap, and this was no different.

After She Knows Soaps reported on Kin’s Instagram post and wondered whether he was exiting the show, he responded and confirmed that he was due to film “next week.”

It’s great news to see Kin will be back as Scotty in the coming weeks. That means there’s likely some movement with Deception — and we speculate Lois (Rena Sofer) will be asked to be the new spokesperson for the cosmetic company after Lucy’s blunder on Home & Heart.

Scotty hasn’t been part of a front-burner in quite some time, but it would be nice to see him back in action at total capacity. There’s potential for him, and with new writers onboard, there’s hope he will be used more going forward.

Extended breaks from General Hospital aren’t unusual for veteran actors. Finola Hughes (Anna) and Genie Francis (Laura) often take months away at a time. It’s one of the perks of being a veteran on the show.

Here’s to hoping there is more Scotty to come!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.