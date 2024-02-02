Is Esme leaving General Hospital?

February sweeps started with a huge bang on General Hospital.

What should have been a love story for the ages ended in tragedy as Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Pohl) fell off a boat and into the cold water.

Spencer’s exit was necessary, with Nicholas Chavez filming a Netflix show for Ryan Murphy. As of now, it’s temporary, which is why he had to go in the water.

However, there are questions about what’s next for Esme, especially since she is missing with Spencer.

Her reign of terror began in 2021 when she helped Spencer terrorize Ava (Maura West). From there, she wreaked havoc on Spencer’s friends, including filming a sex tape of Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cam (William Lipton) and having it look like Trina (Tabyana Ali) did it.

Now, it looks like she may never have to pay for her crimes.

Avery Pohl out at General Hospital

As mentioned above, Spencer will be gone for a while, but according to Soap Opera Digest, Esme is gone — for good.

Avery Pohl’s last scenes aired on January 31. She wrapped filming before the holiday break, and it looks like only Nicholas Chavez will be found months down the road.

General Hospital confirmed the exit to the publication just one day after her final scenes aired.

The exit is bittersweet for Avery’s co-stars, especially Tabyana Ali. The two have become close since being paired opposite one another.

Tabyana told Digest, “With Avery, it’s a little different because she lives right across the street from me and I talk to her all the time. But I was still like, ‘Dang, I’m not going to see you at work! But I will see you in the neighborhood!’ We talk and hang out frequently, but I hate that I’m not going to see her at work. I’ll still call her every day but I am going to miss seeing her at work. The day that Avery left was a very tearful day. We all gave her hugs and flowers and gifts. It was a bittersweet thing.”

What’s next for Avery Pohl?

As of now, Avery Pohl hasn’t discussed her next move.

If the other soaps were paying attention to the powerhouse she was, especially in the villain role, it would be wise for Days of our Lives or The Young and the Restless to pick her up.

However, it wouldn’t be surprising if she popped up in primetime somewhere. She is likely auditioning at this point if she hasn’t already snagged another offer.

Hopefully, she will continue to keep her fans and followers updated. Many General Hospital viewers weren’t fond of Esme, proving that Avery’s acting was on point as the villainess.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.