The Young and the Restless fans are not happy with a recent cheating scandal on the hit CBS soap.
Daniel (Michael Graziadei) cheating on Lily (Christel Khalil) with his ex,-Heather (Vail Bloom), has outraged Y&R viewers.
The last thing fans expected when Lily left to be with her daughter Mattie following a fire near her school was for Daniel to cheat on her.
However, that’s what happened when Heather started showing Daniel some love, and they ended up hitting the sheets.
February sweeps have arrived, and this story has kicked up a notch thanks to Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).
Everything about Daniel and Heather’s cheating ways has The Young and the Restless fans sounding off on what’s being done to Lily.
The Young and the Restless fans sound off on Daniel cheating on Lily
X (formerly Twitter) has been on fire with messages going all in on Heather and Daniel over their affair.
“Daniel: I’m just trying to do the right thing for everyone involved You’ve already slept with Heather and are currently emotionally cheating with that lady….soo…are you really doing Lily any favors? These folks done pissed me off 😂 #YR,” read one message.
Another called out how disrespectful Daniel and Heather are being to Lily.
There was even a critic who called Heather “trash” for suggesting they still hook up behind Lily’s back.
Daniel didn’t escape being referred to as trash either, especially since Lily helped him fix his life, only to have him run back to Heather when Lily was away.
The cheaters were blasted as disgusting for their actions, and we have to agree.
“Okay I won’t compare her exes but Daniel is scum. #YR,” wrote one Lily fan.
More Y&R fans sound off on Daniel, Heather, and Lucy’s actions
Lucy meddling in her parents’ lives was another hot topic on social media.
“So in addition to being scumbag adults, Daniel & Heather now have a teenager mixed up in Grown Folks matters she shouldn’t be. Great parenting. What respect to Lily? The list of ppl who will know about her relationship being over before she does is gonna be legion [1] #YR,” said a message.
A different one wants Lily to get back all the time she ever spent with Daniel and Lucy.
Another critic is simply over this storyline, admitting the only thing to save it will be Lily returning and letting the two cheaters have it.
One fan just wants Lily to return already, even though she’s returning to chaos.
There you have it, several remarks on how The Young and the Restless fans feel about Daniel cheating on Lily with Heather and Lucy getting involved.
What do you think of this storyline?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.