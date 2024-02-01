The Young and the Restless fans are not happy with a recent cheating scandal on the hit CBS soap.

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) cheating on Lily (Christel Khalil) with his ex,-Heather (Vail Bloom), has outraged Y&R viewers.

The last thing fans expected when Lily left to be with her daughter Mattie following a fire near her school was for Daniel to cheat on her.

However, that’s what happened when Heather started showing Daniel some love, and they ended up hitting the sheets.

February sweeps have arrived, and this story has kicked up a notch thanks to Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Everything about Daniel and Heather’s cheating ways has The Young and the Restless fans sounding off on what’s being done to Lily.

The Young and the Restless fans sound off on Daniel cheating on Lily

X (formerly Twitter) has been on fire with messages going all in on Heather and Daniel over their affair.

“Daniel: I’m just trying to do the right thing for everyone involved You’ve already slept with Heather and are currently emotionally cheating with that lady….soo…are you really doing Lily any favors? These folks done pissed me off 😂 #YR,” read one message.

Daniel: I'm just trying to do the right thing for everyone involved



You've already slept with Heather and are currently emotionally cheating with that lady….soo…are you really doing Lily any favors?



These folks done pissed me off 😂 #YR pic.twitter.com/zUP9kr1TVE — Literature Queen 🙎🏾‍♀️ (@DePettiestPeach) February 1, 2024

Another called out how disrespectful Daniel and Heather are being to Lily.

I hope Lily drop kicks these two cheaters out her company when she finds out. So disrespectful. #YR pic.twitter.com/yOiKV38XOF — Dianne 🇬🇾 (@DBNiles) February 1, 2024

There was even a critic who called Heather “trash” for suggesting they still hook up behind Lily’s back.

Heather asking Daniel if it's they still sleep around behind Lily's back till Daniel breaks things off with Lily..

Heather is…#YR pic.twitter.com/zQlQuNb0M9 — 🐿 #Elani/Stabi fan 🐿 Proud TJ Fan (@Bunnies798Acorn) February 1, 2024

Daniel didn’t escape being referred to as trash either, especially since Lily helped him fix his life, only to have him run back to Heather when Lily was away.

So basically lily helped Daniel pick up the pieces and rebuild his sorry ass life, just so heather can pop back in and reap the rewards #YR pic.twitter.com/HfAvEash9S — davon buchanan (@davonct) January 31, 2024

The cheaters were blasted as disgusting for their actions, and we have to agree.

Wowwww this is disgusting #YR I hope Lily destroys them https://t.co/PE0vZMiYAp — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) February 1, 2024

“Okay I won’t compare her exes but Daniel is scum. #YR,” wrote one Lily fan.

Okay I won’t compare her exes but Daniel is scum. #YR pic.twitter.com/AsRrA9hgof — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) January 31, 2024

More Y&R fans sound off on Daniel, Heather, and Lucy’s actions

Lucy meddling in her parents’ lives was another hot topic on social media.

“So in addition to being scumbag adults, Daniel & Heather now have a teenager mixed up in Grown Folks matters she shouldn’t be. Great parenting. What respect to Lily? The list of ppl who will know about her relationship being over before she does is gonna be legion [1] #YR,” said a message.

So in addition to being scumbag adults, Daniel & Heather now have a teenager mixed up in Grown Folks matters she shouldn't be. Great parenting.



What respect to Lily? The list of ppl who will know about her relationship being over before she does is gonna be legion [1] #YR pic.twitter.com/QBayxBTkQL — 🐦DarlingCCs🐦 (@kindred1999) February 1, 2024

A different one wants Lily to get back all the time she ever spent with Daniel and Lucy.

Yup I wish Lily could have back every moment she spent with Daniel and his child. #YR https://t.co/92qognDGKH — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) February 1, 2024

Another critic is simply over this storyline, admitting the only thing to save it will be Lily returning and letting the two cheaters have it.

Daniel and Heather are getting way too much screentime. Way too much.

They don't even have chemistry. This plot line sucks. The only satisfaction out of it would be Lily in it, roasting them like a Christmas turkey. #yr pic.twitter.com/L6kfx913d2 — musky elon should resign (@fylogenic) February 1, 2024

One fan just wants Lily to return already, even though she’s returning to chaos.

Lily needs to be back nowwwww #YR pic.twitter.com/UKNKy0OtJp — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) January 31, 2024

There you have it, several remarks on how The Young and the Restless fans feel about Daniel cheating on Lily with Heather and Lucy getting involved.

What do you think of this storyline?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.