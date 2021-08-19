A new opportunity for Claire could mean the end of her time in Salem. Pic credit: NBC

The latest actions from Claire on Days of our Lives have viewers asking if she is leaving the hit NBC soap opera.

Viewers watched as Claire (Isabel Durant) offered to head back to Africa with Theo (Cameron Johnson) to help run his company’s social media department. The revelation came after Claire apologized to Theo for her part in helping Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnap Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on their wedding day.

Theo accepted the apology then revealed he was leaving town due to his company’s social media person quitting. Claire declared she was perfect for the job, and the two friends struck a deal. Theo let Claire know she can’t work remotely, so she headed home to inform her parents she is moving out of Salem immediately.

At home, Claire finds Ciara waiting for her, leaving viewers with the cliffhanger question of whether Claire is leaving Days or not.

Is Claire leaving Days of our Lives?

Yes, Claire is leaving Days of our Lives with Theo. Saops.com broke the news that actress Isabel Durant has finished filming at the daytime drama.

News of Claire leaving Salem comes a little over a year after Isabel stepped into the role, taking over for Olivia Rose Keegan. It took viewers a little while to accept the change, but Isabel’s talent quickly won fans over.

Unfortunately for the actress, Claire hasn’t had much of a story since the character was released from Bayview. Claire worked hard to make amends with Ciara and build a new life. When Ciara was presumed dead, Claire was the shoulder Ben leaned on. She even helped him discover Ciara was alive.

Claire had a brief romance with Charlie (Mike Manning), who turned out to be Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) rapist. Other than that, Claire hasn’t found love or even had a big storyline during her time home, so it makes sense the writers are sending her off-screen.

Will Claire return to Days?

Fans know that characters are written out for a while and then return to spice up a story. Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are two examples of characters continuously popping in and out of Salem.

There is a chance that Claire could be back on the canvas in a few months or maybe even a year. It’s unclear if Isabel chose to leave the NBC soap opera on her own or not.

If Isabel opted to exit the daytime drama, then the chances of her returning as Claire are slim. Since Isabel was a recast, the writers likely wouldn’t bring back the character without Isabel or Olivia in the role unless the storyline was pivotal.

