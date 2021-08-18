Days of our Lives Johnny DiMera: Who is he and who’s playing him?

Johnny lands in Salem just as his mom has disappeared. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives Johnny DiMera returns to Salem all grown up after being off-screen since he was a child.

Just like his twin sister Allie (Lindsay Arnold), who came back to Salem as an adult in 2020, Johnny, too, is an adult set on forging his own path. Days spoilers tease that Johnny is offered a job at DiMera Enterprises, but he is not thrilled about the opportunity.

Johnny hitting town comes as many hot button storylines are going on with his sister, mother, and father.

Who is Johnny DiMera on Days of our Lives?

Johnny is EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) oldest son. Although Sami and EJ eventually married as a child, Johnny was the center of a heated custody battle between them.

When he was just a little boy, Johnny was diagnosed with ocular cancer and had his right eye replaced with a glass eye. Johnny grew into a happy, well-adjusted little boy despite his illness, fighting parents, and multiple step-parents.

The last time Johnny was on screen was in 2014 as a child. Sami moved her family to Hollywood to make her life story into a movie following EJ’s alleged murder. Then when EJ turned out to be alive, Johnny moved with Allie, Sami, EJ, and his little sister Sydney to Italy for EJ’s recovery.

There will no doubt be some confusion surrounding how Allie and Johnny are twins with different fathers. Here’s a little refresher.

Sami and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) were on a romantic getaway years ago when a storm hit. They took shelter in an abandoned cabin, but the roof collapsed, trapping Lucas under a beam.

Sami ventured to the main road to seek help. EJ showed up and would only help if Sami had sex with him, so she did to save Lucas. Several paternity tests later determined that EJ was Johnny’s father and Lucas was Allie’s father.

Even though Johnny is not biologically his, Lucas still considers him a son or did when he was a child.

How will Johnny feel about Lucas once he learns that Sami and Lucas were having an affair? Plus, will Johnny help Allie figure out what happened to Sami?

Who is playing Johnny DiMera on Days?

Carson Boatman is playing Johnny DiMera on Days of our Lives. He is a singer, songwriter, producer, and actor known for the band Citizen Four. The band also features Carson’s brother Conner.

Country music fans will recognize his name from hit songs like Peach Tree, Buddies, and Country, all of which can be found on Spotify.

Along with gearing up for his debut on the hit NBC soap opera, Carson is getting ready for the release of the film, Runt, in theaters this October. The talented actor has also appeared in Bedeviled and Devilish Charm.

In July, Carson wed model Julana Dizon after a couple of years of dating. He proposed in July 2020 by writing an original song for his now-wife.

Who’s ready to see what Carson and a grown-up Johnny bring to Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.