Is Ashley leaving The Young and the Restless in 2023? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds since Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has gone MIA.

This week, Tucker (Trevor St. John) returned from his and Ashley’s honeymoon in Paris alone.

The news had Ashley’s daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) freaking out on her new stepfather.

Tucker revealed that there’s some tension between him and Ashley due to her not being able to fully escape the Abbott family.

Not only are they having issues personally, but professionally, Ashley isn’t sure that going into business with Tucker is the right move.

All of this has the rumor mill buzzing that perhaps Ashley will stay in Paris instead of returning to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley makes an SOS call to Jack (Peter Bergman), which bodes well for the character not leaving.

Another good sign that Ashley isn’t going anywhere is that Eileen hasn’t indicated she’s looking to leave Y&R. Even when she’s briefly appeared on Days of our Lives, Eileen has pulled double duty on the hit CBS soap opera.

What is likely happening is Eileen is on vacation right now, or the show had Ashley exit for a brief stint for storyline purposes.

Speaking of that storyline, things certainly took a turn today with Tucker, which means Ashley needs to get home soon.

Are Tucker and Ashley already over on Y&R?

They just got married a few weeks ago, but the writing appears to be on the wall for Ashley and Tucker. The fact he came back from his honeymoon alone speaks volumes.

However, his hooking up with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) certainly put the nail in the coffin of his marriage. Then again, all of this could be part of Tucker and Audra’s master plan since they hit Genoa City.

One thing is certain: Tucker doesn’t seem to be all that into his marriage anymore. After all, Tucker did insinuate to Heather (Vail Bloom) that he would need her services as a lawyer.

Either Tucker is preparing to divorce Ashley or somehow sue the Abbott family. The Young and the Restless fans will get more insight into what Tucker has up his sleeve this week when he makes a confession to Devon (Bryton James).

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what’s next regarding this latest twist involving Ashley and Tucker’s marriage.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.