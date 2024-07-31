Greg Vaughan breaks silence after Days of our Lives exit as Eric: ‘I never had a choice’

Days of our Lives said goodbye to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) this week.

Last winter, news broke Arianne filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against former executive producer Albert Alarr, Corday Productions Inc., and executive producer Ken Corday.

Soon after, the actress revealed she was “fired” from the show for standing up for herself, alluding that Nicole would no longer be in Salem this summer.

Days fans wondered if Eric and Nicole would ride off into the sunset, meaning Greg was also leaving the show.

That happened as Ericole moved to Paris, and Greg said goodbye to the hit Peacock soap.

Greg took to social media after his final scenes as Eric to clarify his departure.

Greg Vaughan breaks silence after Days of our Lives exit

Due to Days of our Lives’ advanced filming schedule, Greg and Arianne filmed their final scenes months ago. Greg did not mention anything about exiting the daytime drama until now.

Greg made his feelings regarding leaving the soap crystal clear in a series of IG Stories.

One slide featured an Instagram post from Soap Digest revealing the comings and goings of the week, which included a picture of Greg. The following slide did give some hopeful news for Days fans because the article teased that Greg’s exit was not permanent.

More on that later.

Back to the final slide, where Greg finally speaks his truth.

“I didn’t leave by choice. I never had a choice,” he wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Greg breaks his silence after leaving Days of our Lives. Pic credit: @thegreg_vaughan/Instagram

There was really no other way for Nicole to leave town with Jude but to include Eric after he learned Jude was his son. However, if what Soap Digest says is accurate, we are confident Greg will return to Salem.

When could Days fans expect Eric and Greg back on-screen?

The time to bring Eric back would be around the holidays, especially as the show honors Bill Hayes with the passing of Doug Williams and celebrates its 15,000th episode.

It’s obvious Greg didn’t want to leave, but will he be willing to return after his forced exit? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that Arianne will not be back as Nicole. As her final airdate arrived, Arianne recently shared a heartfelt message to fans.

Do you want to see Greg back or has the character of Eric run his course?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.