General Hospital’s Maurice Benard drops trailer for The Birthday Bash

Maurice Benard could easily be called the Godfather of soaps. His portrayal of a coffee importer (read mob boss) in Port Charles as Sonny Corinthos has reigned on General Hospital for decades.

Viewers love him and his stories, making Sonny one of the most important people in Port Charles.

He has been teasing something big for weeks, and this morning, he dropped a trailer for an event happening on March 1.

Get ready General Hospital fans. Your love of soaps and Maurice Benard is about to be fed by The Birthday Bash.

Who is participating in the bash?

In the first trailer, Maurice Benard shows off some of the friends who are taking part in this big event.

General Hospital viewers will notice that Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Kin Shriner (Scotty), Ian Buchanan (Duke), and Real Andrews (Taggert) show up.

He has been teasing something big for quite some time, revealing that it will be a big deal when it all comes together. Now, followers have an idea of what to expect and the caliber of talent in it speaks volumes.

Of course, there are likely more of Maurice’s friends appearing, especially given the tease that was released was dubbed “Trailer 1.”

What else has Maurice Benard been up to?

Aside from starring as Sonny on General Hospital (or is it Mike?), he has been busy advocating for mental health awareness. Maurice has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder, even letting it bleed through to his character on the ABC soap.

There is a YouTube channel, Maurice Benard: State of Mind where he has in-depth discussions with friends about real-life issues. Some of his guests have been Max Gail (Mike), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Risa Dorken (Amy), and Ingo Rademacher (Jax).

There is merch to purchase (I have the shirt!) on the website, and his memoir has been released as well.

With a passion for storytelling, Maurice Benard has been using his talent in so many different ways. His platform is bigger than most, so using it for education about bipolar disorder and lending an ear to people who reach out has been a blessing.

Be sure to tune in and find out what The Birthday Bash is all about. It is dropping on March 1, which is just a little less than two weeks away.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.