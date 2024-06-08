General Hospital won big at Daytime Emmys — But how?

General Hospital won big at the 51st Daytime Emmys.

While only Robert Gossett won among the nominated actors, the ABC soap took home Best Drama, Outstanding Writing Team, and Best Directing Team trophies.

It is good news for the show, but the results puzzled the viewers.

For several years, there have been complaints about the writing, the seemingly random actors they hire, and more.

Winning for the writing category against soaps like The Young and the Restless, Days of our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful, which all had phenomenal storylines, is confusing even to us.

Here’s what some General Hospital viewers had to say about the big sweep at the Daytime Emmys.

General Hospital announces big Emmy win

Admittedly, winning the best Daytime Drama series is a big win, and General Hospital couldn’t wait to share their three big wins on social media.

When they shared the photo featuring their win for Outstanding Writing Team, viewers flooded the comment section with their disbelief.

One viewer wrote, “I don’t know how they won that with the horrible writing they been doing for the past 2 yrs.”

Another said, “I’m happy GH won because it’s my show however the writing and storylines actually stink. Horribly. It’s just not entertaining or enjoyable to watch. I loved Tracy and Gregory but they killed Gregory off.”

Someone else wondered if a bribe was involved for General Hospital to clench this win.

General Hospital storylines

General Hospital recently had a writer changeover, but the Daytime Emmy won was before that happened.

The scenes submitted for General Hospital included Epiphany’s (Sonya Eddy) funeral.

Over the last two years, honoring General Hospital actors and their characters who have passed has become standard procedure for the ABC soap.

Sonya Eddy passed away in December 2022 while active on General Hospital. The writers had to write an exit story for her, and they submitted it for consideration.

Other storylines have had a greater impact, and Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) ALS may be submitted for next year. Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) downward spiral could also be part of the Daytime Emmy reel next year.

We suspect several more General Hospital actors and actresses will be nominated in the lead and supporting categories. This year, none of the Lead Actor nominees were men from General Hospital, which was shocking.

What do you think of General Hospital’s Outstanding Writing Team win?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.