General Hospital stars rally to get justice for Johnny Wactor

It’s been just a few weeks since Johnny Wactor was murdered in downtown Los Angeles after leaving work in the early morning hours.

The former General Hospital star stumbled upon a would-be theft of his catalytic converter. Despite not putting up a fight, he was shot in the chest and killed.

As news of Johnny’s tragic death spread, his General Hospital co-stars shared tributes. The words written made it clear he was a good man with a good heart.

Unfortunately, there have been no leads in the death of Johnny. This has sparked outrage among his family members, co-workers, and friends at the hit ABC soap.

A few of them joined his family and other friends for a rally to bring more awareness to Johnny’s case and put pressure on authorities to find the person responsible for taking his life.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about the General Hospital actors fighting for justice for Johnny.

Who attended the rally for Johnny Wactor?

On X (formerly Twitter), Parry Shen (Brad) shared some footage and comments about the rally for Johnny Wactor.

He wasn’t the only one who showed up, but he was the one who shared moments from the march and reminisced about his friends.

Parry wrote, “Johnny surrounded himself with good people. & I wanted to be among them. Life moves on. And he would’ve want us to celebrate our lives. But until these criminals are found, I’ll never be able to not think, ‘I think Johnny would’ve liked to have seen this.’ #justiceforjohnny”

Johnny surrounded himself with good people. & I wanted to be among them.



Life moves on. And he would’ve want us to celebrate our lives. But until these criminals are found, I’ll never be able to not think, “I think Johnny would’ve liked to have seen this.” #justiceforjohnny pic.twitter.com/ohDcrLqGHF — Parry Shen (@parryshen) June 13, 2024

Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys) and Joyce Guy (Phyllis) marched alongside Parry in the footage. Lydia Look (Selina), Josh Kelly (Cody), and Chloe Lanier (Nelle) were also in attendance.

Johnny made an impact on his General Hospital co-stars, and many of them kept in contact following his exit from the ABC soap.

What happened to Brando on General Hospital?

Earlier this week, General Hospital aired an “In memory of” photo at the end of an episode for Johnny Wactor. He was also included in the stars we lost at the 51st Daytime Emmys.

It has been a few years since Johnny was active on General Hospital. He was killed off after falling victim to the hook killer. He wasn’t supposed to die, as Heather (Alley Mills) was after Joss (Eden McCoy). However, he was at the wrong place at the wrong time and was killed off.

His relationship with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) was widely popular with fans. Their chemistry was there, and the writing kept viewers entertained. From Sasha’s drug addiction to the loss of their son Liam, Johnny and Sofia knocked their scenes out of the park.

Johnny is missed by those who loved him and appreciated his friendship. His General Hospital co-stars are helping to get justice for his life that was cut too short.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.