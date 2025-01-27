General Hospital star Tabyana Ali celebrates birthday with daytime friends

Nothing is better than celebrating your birthday with your friends.

Tabyana Ali will turn 23 this week and celebrated with some of her daytime friends over the weekend.

The General Hospital star joked that she’s in her “I’ll have a glass of wine” phase.

She was dressed to the nines in a pink dress, surrounded by friends and family.

Stepping into the role of Trina Robinson on the hit ABC show helped her build friendships with other cast members.

The talented soap actress shared various photos and videos showing everyone having a good time.

Who attended Tabyana Ali’s birthday party?

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that several of her current and former General Hospital co-stars were in attendance.

Evan Hofer (Dex), Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze), Avery Pohl (Esme), and Jens Austin Astrup (Kai) were all there to celebrate Tabyana Ali turning 23.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle also celebrated with her friend. She was spotted in a few photos alongside some other daytime actors who were there for the special occasion.

Tabyana Ali shared a carousel of 20 photos and videos to commemorate her celebration as she walked into being 23.

What’s Trina doing on General Hospital?

It’s been a rough year for Trina, as she lost Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). The two were meant to be, and their couple garnered attention from viewers.

Sprina had a loyal following, and they were devastated when General Hospital killed off Spencer. Unfortunately, the actor won’t return to the role, so the days of Sprina are long gone.

However, Kai arrived in Port Charles just in time for Trina to develop an interest. He isn’t her typical type, but she is developing feelings for him more and more each day.

He surprised her with his knowledge of art and the effort put forth for his project, something that she was not expecting.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Trina would be Kai’s cheerleader this week, and he’ll need it. He just learned he may never play football again after his injury, which had been his whole life up until now.

Something tells us this setback will unite the twosome and develop into something more than just a friendship. Joss (Eden McCoy) can see Trina’s feelings developing, and she is happy for her friend who has been through so much.

Will Trina and Kai become exclusive? Be sure to tune in to find out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.