General Hospital star Sofia Mattsson remembers co-star Johnny Wactor

It’s only been a few weeks since news of Johnny Wactor’s death was made public.

The former General Hospital star and fan favorite was murdered after walking to his car following a bartending shift in downtown Los Angeles.

It shocked those who knew and loved him, especially his General Hospital colleagues.

Immediately, tributes began to pour in about Johnny and the kind of man he was. Sofia Mattsson was one of the first to post about it.

She plays Sasha on the hit ABC soap, and the two were romantically paired when he was still on GH. They were married and had just lost their son, Liam, before Heather (Alley Mills) killed him off on the show.

Sofia attended the 51st Daytime Emmys, where she talked about her friendship with Johnny and how shooting with him was comfortable and fun.

Sofia Mattsson opens up about her time with Johnny Wactor on General Hospital

While speaking with PEOPLE at the award ceremony, Sofia Mattsson talked about her friends and former scene partner, Johnny Wactor.

She delved into who Johnny was, saying, “He’s so helpful. He just helps supporting everyone. He knows everyone’s name. He’s just friendly with everyone. He is super, super goofy. And just always made you laugh, and made you feel so comfortable and at home.”

Sofia addressed some of her favorite things about him, telling the publication, “But I really loved when we had a storyline when we lost our baby because that was just something we really went through together. And it was so beautiful, watching him make the reality of becoming a father, to a reality for himself. So that was really just cool to see, how much he just dived into that role, and made it real for himself.”

The two killed those scenes together, making their grief believable through the small screen. Their chemistry was undeniable after Sofia was paired with Chad Duell (Michael); it was a nice change of pace for her.

Sofia Mattsson remains on General Hospital

After Brando died, Sasha continued her downward spiral. She lost everything, and when Brando’s mom, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs), took over her conservatorship, she drained her bank accounts.

Now, as she moves on with her life working for the Quartermaines and developing a new relationship with Cody (Josh Kelly), things are looking up for the once-addicted model.

Sasha and Cody will never be what Sasha and Brando were, but Sofia Mattsson will keep her scenes with Johnny Wactor close to her heart.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.