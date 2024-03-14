General Hospital star Robyn Bernard found dead in ‘open field’ at 64

Actress Robyn Bernard, acclaimed for her portrayal of Terry Brock in the iconic soap opera General Hospital, passed away on March 12 at 64.

The news of her death emerged as she was found deceased in an open field behind a business establishment in San Jacinto, California, as confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, according to Variety.

The cause of her death remains undisclosed and is still under investigation. The coroner’s office identified Bernard through her fingerprints after law enforcement was called for a death investigation, as reported by TMZ.

The Riverside County Coroner has stated that the cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is set to take place on Wednesday, with toxicology tests expected to take several weeks.

Bernard’s legacy in television was notably marked by her portrayal of Brock, a character she portrayed across 145 episodes of ABC series between 1984 and 1990.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Terry Brock is an aspiring musician whose journey was marred by struggles with drinking problems. General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

Robyn Bernard starred in Betty Blue

Before her notable stint on General Hospital, Bernard made her on-screen debut in the 1981 film Diva.

During her career, Bernard had guest appearances on popular television series such as Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, and The Facts of Life.

However, she gained international recognition for her role in the 1986 French film Betty Blue, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Following her departure from General Hospital, Bernard continued to make waves in the entertainment landscape, featuring in the French miniseries Maigret and the film Kings for a Day. Her final cinematic appearance was in the 2002 movie Voices from the High School. After her acting career, she stayed out of the spotlight.

Robyn Bernard joins General Hospital stars who died recently

Bernard leaves behind a grieving family, including her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, and her sisters, Scarlett and Crystal. Notably, Crystal Bernard is recognized for her work on the sitcom Wings. She was not married and did not have any children.

The passing of Robyn Bernard adds to a somber period for fans of General Hospital following the recent deaths of other beloved cast members.

In May 2023, Jacklyn Zeman, renowned for portraying Bobbie Spencer, passed away at 70. Similarly, in October, the General Hospital community mourned the loss of Tyler Christopher, acclaimed for his portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine over two decades, who passed away at 50.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.