The sudden and shocking death of General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher has fans looking back on his impressive acting career.

Although Tyler was best known for his performance of Nikolas Cassadine on GH, he also had a few other stand-out roles.

Tyler had a role on the primetime series The Lying Game as Dan Whitehorse, starring with former As The World Turns star Alexandra Chando.

When The Lying Game was canceled, Tyler shocked soap fans by joining Days of our Lives instead of returning to General Hospital.

It was a whole new ballgame for Tyler on Days, but it earned even more fans in the soap world.

Let’s take a look at which character Tyler originated on the hit Peacock soap.

Who did Tyler Christopher play on Days of our Lives?

Tyler brought Stefan Octavius DiMera to Salem in 2017, crashing a New Year’s Eve party with some help from his mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). Stefan became a pivotal character on the show, proving he truly was Stefano DiMera’s (Joseph Mascolo) son.

In 2019, the role of Stefan was abruptly recast. Tyler’s former General Hospital costar, Brandon Barash, immediately took over the part to wrap up a story.

Ironically, it was that year that Tyler earned a Daytime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for playing Stefan.

Speaking with his friend Maurice Benard on his State of Mind series, Tyler candidly revealed that his battle with substance abuse lost him his job on Days.

“Having to walk out those doors under that circumstance was like, ‘Wow, this is for real, dude. This is for real. My pride and ego were very quick to intervene. ‘Who can I blame for this?’ And when I looked in the mirror, there was only one person to point the finger at,” Tyler shared.

After his Days of our Lives departure, Tyler stepped back from acting to focus on his issues and his family.

News of Tyler’s death has Days fans flocking to social media to share some of their favorite moments of Tyler as Stefan.

Days of our Lives fans remember Tyler Christopher

Social media has been on fire with tributes for a talented actor gone way too soon.

X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with a clip from the scene of Tyler making his debut as Stefan on Days. One fan acknowledged Tyler’s talent while also expressing condolences to his family.

An amazing talent taken from us far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyler Christopher, his family, friends, and castmates. May he rest in eternal peace

Another share featured Tyler as Stefan in a scene with Robert Scott Wilson, who was playing serial killer Ben Weston at the time.

I wasn't watching GH when Tyler Christopher played Nikolas Cassadine but I do have a few clips of him in my archive when he played Stefan Dimera on Days. And the message he delivered is very poignant & fitting in this moment.

A different fan shared a clip of Stefan having a very DiMera-like chat with his sister Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

So sad to read about Tyler Christopher!!! Rip!



So sad to read about Tyler Christopher!!! Rip! I enjoyed his work on Days and I know many loved him on GH

Tyler Christopher was one of the greatest actors with a talent that couldn’t outrun his personal demons. His legacy will live on through General Hospital and Days of our Lives.

RIP Tyler Christopher.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.