General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s truth, ‘May the fourth,’ and more

General Hospital spoilers tease May sweeps will begin with a bang.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, and the secrets that have been festering for years are ready to hit the surface.

Decisions will be made, and the consequences will be dire for some.

Willow’s truth

The reality that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter will send ripples through Port Charles.

She has believed that Harmony (Inga Cadranel) is her mother for her entire life. Even with all of the bad things that happened to her at the hands of the woman who allegedly gave birth to her, Willow still loved her.

Nina being her biological mother, isn’t the only upsetting thing for Willow. She will have to grapple with the fact that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was her twin sister. With all of the evil things they’ve done, how will that affect Willow’s perception of herself?

Will Carly (Laura Wright) be the one to tell her? In the General Hospital preview video, Carly is shown telling Harmony that Willow deserves to know the truth.

General Hospital spoilers tease at the end of the week, Willow’s world will be turned upside down.

Scott warns Nina

As Nina continues to fight for visitation of Wiley, Scott (Kin Shriner) reminds her it’s war.

She has an uphill battle, especially with everything in her past that will be brought up. However, it seems Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be on her side.

Will what happens with the truth about Willow affect how things go?

Chase and Brook Lynn

ChaLynn fans are in for a treat. As the show celebrates “May the fourth,” lightsabers are in play. That’s right, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) shows up at Chase’s (Josh Swickard) apartment with lightsabers.

He appears to be having fun with Violet (Jophielle Love), and it is perfect timing. Spoilers teased that Chase blew off Brook Lynn, and it looks like this may be how this all plays out. The two have been close to kissing for weeks, but when will they finally give into their mutual attraction?

In other Port Charles news, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) says to TJ (Tajh Bellow), “May the fourth be with you,” as he heads off to deal with a patient. What will the medical emergency be?

Be sure to tune into General Hospital all week to ensure you don’t miss a single moment of the beginning of May sweeps.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.