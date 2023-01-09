General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s bad news, Drew calls out Carly, and more

Michael and Willow meet with Terry on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease “all will be revealed” this week as the ABC soap prepares for February sweeps.

Several storylines are happening right now, but two are the most important.

Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) cancer is front and center this week, as news came last week that she matched to a donor on the registry.

Esme (Avery Pohl) has amnesia and is still the prime suspect as the Hook Killer, even though Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) know that is not the case.

As these storylines play out this week, relationships also take a hit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Willow meets with Terry

Friday’s cliffhanger was Willow learning that she had a match on the registry. That should be good news, right?

Terry (Cassandra James) doesn’t have good news for Willow and Michael (Chad Duell) when they meet at her office. Did the chemo not help? Is the donor unavailable?

And speaking of Willow’s condition, it looks like Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) place as her mother may be outed soon, as things look dire in the General Hospital preview video.

Nikolas’ room for Esme discovered

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) isn’t buying Nikolas, not knowing anything about Esme and where she’s been over the last several months.

The General Hospital preview video shows the cop opening up the doors at Wyndemere. Will he find the room where Nikolas held Esme captive? Did Nikolas tell Dante about it so Esme would be cleared from being the Hook Killer?

After all, she is carrying his baby, and with the devastation surrounding Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) death, he knows her life is in danger. Providing her an alibi and incriminating himself is the only way to ensure that the baby is safe.

Relationships are tested

Carly (Laura Wright) has been skating on thin ice since her involvement with Drew (Cameron Mathison). She has continued to lie to him about Willow’s birth mother, and it looks like this week may be when the truth comes out.

Drew is seen talking to Carly, revealing she lied to him again. Is this where their relationship falls apart? Will he be able to look past her holding out?

In another scene in the preview, Carly is seen walking into the hospital chapel, where Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina are. Will she reveal the truth to Nina about being Willow’s mother?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.