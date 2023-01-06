General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow’s news, Nikolas’ dilemma, and more

Willow gets news next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise mounting tension on the ABC soap.

As all of the storylines got a major kick-up with the new year, the soap is headed toward celebrating 60 years on the air in April.

So much has happened in Port Charles over the holiday season, yet the PCPD is no closer to catching the Hook Killer or figuring out where Esme (Avery Pohl) has been for seven months.

The hospital has been quite busy between the amnesia with Esme and Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) death.

Everyone wants answers, but those that can help fill in the blanks remain silent.

Here’s what viewers can look forward to next week on General Hospital.

Willow’s condition

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) hasn’t been forthcoming about what’s been happening with her. Michael (Chad Duell) didn’t even know his baby mama was battling cancer until she was forced to tell him after he walked in on her and TJ (Tajh Bellow) having a conversation.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is in the know now too, which has driven him to work harder to find Willow’s birth parents. Little does everyone know Carly (Laura Wright) has been holding on to the secret the entire time.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly has to answer for something she’s done. Will it be what she did to the “witness” who talked to Drew, or will it be something else? She is playing with fire by lying to the man she sees, especially with the high stakes.

Willow will sit with Terry (Cassandra James) to see if the chemo is working. It looks like it may not be good news, mainly because the spoilers reveal Michael will receive support from his family.

Is it over for the Hook Killer?

As the PCPD mulls over who the Hook Killer could be, Esme remains a suspect. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) could end the suspicions and provide the police with her alibi since she has been at Wyndemere for weeks.

This will lead to more problems, as Finn (Michael Easton) is still reeling from what he thinks happened between Liz and Nikolas. Will he be able to figure out she was covering for him and didn’t have an affair?

Heather (Alley Mills) was outed as the Hook Killer when Dex (Evan Hofer) shot her. Only she and Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) know she avenges their daughter.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Could a possible relationship pairing be coming for Cody (Josh Kelly) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson)? General Hospital spoilers tease they may bond over missing the person they cared about.

There’s also a meeting between Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy). It’s likely about Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and his well-being now that Esme’s been discovered and is carrying Nikolas’ child.

Things are destined to be messy next week on General Hospital, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.