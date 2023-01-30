General Hospital spoilers: Will Willow die after delivery?

General Hospital spoilers tease that things are dire for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) as she decides to go through with treatment.

This has been an ongoing storyline, and with February sweeps rolling in, a big turn is coming.

With Nina (Cynthia Watros) not being a match, the only way to try and save Willow is from the stem cells that can be harvested from her placenta and umbilical cord.

After grappling with the decision, Willow told Michael (Chad Duell) that she would go through with the surgery. Carly (Laura Wright) bringing Wiley to see her was likely the catalyst in changing her mind.

As this week begins, there are plenty of things to consider.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Willow’s surgery

General Hospital spoilers teased Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) would prep a patient for surgery, and it looked like Willow.

As Willow prepares to deliver her baby girl ahead of schedule, Michael is in the operating room to hold her hand. The General Hospital preview video shows the couple awaiting their daughter’s arrival through an emergency c-section.

It appears something happened during the surgery, and Willow isn’t waking up. Does this mean that Willow will die?

Port Charles worries

News about Willow’s condition begins to spread, and her friends and family are worried about her chances of waking up.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) gave Nina hope when he delivered the news about the stem cells, but that may have been a fleeting moment as Willow’s life is now hanging in the balance.

Joss (Eden McCoy) leans on Dex (Evan Hofer) as she worries about Willow never waking up. Meanwhile, Carly runs into Drew (Cameron Mathison), and he knows that something is off.

Other Port Charles news

This week will also feature the memorial for Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), and the town gathers to mourn the loss of a great doctor.

This will also bring the Hook Killer search into perspective. Esme (Avery Pohl) is no longer a viable suspect, but Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) may be on to something with his suspicions of Heather (Alley Mills).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) have to remain hidden for the time being as they let Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) stew over the fact he may have killed his son.

February sweeps will bring the heat, which begins this week on the ABC soap.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.