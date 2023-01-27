General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow’s decision, Spencer makes an announcement, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease February sweeps will come roaring in.

As the storyline with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) continues to take twists and turns, the rest of Port Charles continues to reel over the news she is Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter.

Things aren’t looking good for the pregnant mom, especially since Nina isn’t a match to save her.

With the story evolving and more about the Cassadine issues emerging, the next several weeks will be filled with surprises.

Sweeps will kick things up a notch, and we are ready to see what’s in store.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Port Charles next week on General Hospital.

Willow chooses surgery

General Hospital spoilers tease that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) preps a patient for surgery. Who else but Willow is ready for something like that?

She wants nothing more than to give her baby girl a fighting chance. Will she opt to deliver early and hope that a match will come so that she can be with her baby girl?

Spoilers also hint that Michael (Chad Duell) gets support from Sonny (Maurice Benard). This might be a step in the right direction for the father/son duo, who have been estranged for far too long.

Britt’s memorial

As Port Charles gathers to remember Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), emotions pour out.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) misses her daughter and wants revenge. Nina is preoccupied with her own problems but ensures she is there for her aunt and other family members, like Maxie (Kirsten Storms), in their time of need.

Britt was the latest victim of the Hook, but will she be the last?

Spencer announces his plans

If there was doubt that Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is a true Cassadine, next week will change that.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is there to support him. When he makes his big announcement at the end of the week, it’s something many didn’t see coming.

It’s likely his bid for custody of Esme’s (Avery Pohl) baby. He wants to raise his sibling to give it the best shot at a stable life.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) likely won’t react well, especially with the desperation he’s exuded lately, which includes blackmailing Liz’s mom, Carolyn (Denise Crosby).

Also, remember that Marcus’ last days as Nikolas Cassadine are nearing if they haven’t yet.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.