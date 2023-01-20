General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow’s decision, Victor’s fury, and more Sprina

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more movement on some of the bigger storylines.

February sweeps are just a few weeks away, so something big is coming.

With Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) hot on the trail of Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), they may hit a snag. However, her rescue is coming as the Nurses Ball can’t happen without her.

Meanwhile, it looks like some fury will be the center of attention in two aspects. Something happens between Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), but what could it be? Also, Uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) isn’t too happy when one of his schemes goes awry.

All of that, coupled with Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) cancer storyline, makes for a big week.

Here’s what’s coming up next week on General Hospital.

Willow makes a big decision

Everyone is waiting on pins and needles for confirmation that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is a match to donate for Willow. The writers are clearly moving in this direction, likely leading to more conflict between the mother and daughter duo.

By the end of the week, Willow chooses her next steps. Will she decide to deliver her baby girl early and get the donor marrow, or will she decide to hold out and deny the help from Nina because of how much she hates her?

There is plenty at stake, and with how the news was brought to light, there is a lot to work through moving forward.

Spencer fills Trina in

Could Spencer actually be listening to the advice Ava (Maura West) gave him about looping Trina (Tabyana Ali) in on his plans for Esme’s (Avery Pohl) baby?

The Cassadine heir will surprise Sonny at the beginning of the week, but will it be a good surprise or bad? Things are rocky for the mob boss, so there’s no telling how he will react to his nephew.

Later in the week, Trina has questions for Spencer. She isn’t one to mince words, so when she presses him about why he is doing what he’s doing, will he have the correct answers?

Victor’s fury

There are many balls Victor is juggling, and next week on General Hospital, he drops one of them.

Which secret will be let out? Will Anna and Valentin be successful in finding Lucy next week? Will Esme’s time at Wyndemere be outed? After all, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has his eyes set on Heather (Alley Mills).

The elder Cassadine isn’t used to snags in his plans. He usually gets exactly what he wants when he wants it.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the soapy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.