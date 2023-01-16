General Hospital spoilers: Truth bombs, betrayal, and heated confrontations explode all over Port Charles

It’s time for Carly to face the music on GH. Pic credit: ABC.

General Hospital spoilers tease things go off the rails this week in Port Charles.

It’s not even February sweeps yet, but GH has been pulling out all the stops ever since the new year began.

Last week Carly (Laura Wright) finally dropped the bomb that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological mother.

The fallout of this secret will be front and center this week.

That’s not all, though, as the walls close in on several fan favorites and others make shocking decisions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest preview video for GH gives fans a glimpse at another must-see week of the hit soap opera.

Carly in the hot seat

As news spreads that Carly has known for months about Willow and Nina, she will be forced to face the music. Michael (Chad Duell) wants answers from his mother as they have a tense sit-down at the hospital.

General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny (Maurice Benard). Based on the preview video, fans will not be disappointed.

Carly prepares to face Sonny, and the looks on both their faces speak volumes. It’s another classic Sonny and Carly showdown, for sure.

A seething Willow glares at Nina, proving the news Nina is her mother is the last thing a sick Willow wants to hear.

Port Charles is riddled with betrayal and heated confrontation

Although the truth about Nina and Willow will be a hot topic this week, there’s plenty of other drama going down on GH.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) warns his bride-to-be Portia (Brook Kerr), to tread lightly. His warning likely has to do with Trina (Tabyana Ali) letting Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) back into her life.

The video footage then flips to shots of Esme (Avery Pohl), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), who are all hiding deep secrets that are close to being exposed. Austin (Roger Howarth) is also featured, and he’s involved in another heated exchange with his cousin Mason (Nathanyael Grey).

There’s nothing like a Cassadine scorn, and Spencer proves that’s the case when he takes drastic action against his father. Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) has some stern words for Spencer about the consequences of his actions.

All bets are on Spencer seeking out Diane to ensure that the baby Esme is carrying is raised by Nikola or Esme. Spencer made such a suggestion to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), who declined to help him due to her lack of law license and Sam (Kelly Monaco) being taken from her as a baby.

Wowza, so much going down on General Hospital this week. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of jaw-dropping entertainment is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.