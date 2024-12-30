General Hospital spoilers: Valentin is back, Sonny’s crisis, and Sasha stuns Michael

General Hospital spoilers tease that the New Year will shake everything up in Port Charles.

There are several irons in the fire, and the storylines need some cleaning up.

That seemingly begins this week, despite being another three-episode week because of the holiday.

Secrets are all over Port Charles and beyond as relationships shift and change.

Families and friendships will be tested, and hard choices will be made.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Sasha tells Michael the truth

Michael (Chad Duell) is ready to move forward with a battle against Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), but he needs to tie up a loose end first.

His one-night stand with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) could be a thorn in his side, but he has no idea the gravity of the situation.

When the two meet to talk, she blurts out that she is pregnant, and Michael is shocked.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Michael would ask Jason (Steve Burton) for a favor, likely involving stepping in and helping Sasha raise the baby.

Sonny’s health crisis

The General Hospital preview teased Sonny (Maurice Benard) in the boxing ring while grabbing his chest.

Spoilers revealed that the mob boss would experience an existential crisis that would see him reexamining his life. The writers have set Kristina (Kate Mansi) up to be there for her dad, which could include her stepping into the business.

Could this be the segway to Sonny leaving General Hospital in 2025?

Valentin is back

Friday’s cliffhanger showed Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) peering into the cafe where Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) reunited.

He will confront Lulu, but what that means for her is unclear. He is still on the run because of Pikeman, but we suspect he will play into something Jack (Charles Mesure) is hiding.

There were rumblings that Anna (Finola Hughes) would reunite with Valentin, which had been a long time coming. She warned him to run, not knowing that Lulu would wake up and be the one to track down her daughter. Little did they know that Jack was one step ahead and had Lulu tailed.

With Valentin back on the canvas, there are more possibilities for danger in Port Charles. How long he sticks around remains unclear, but bringing him back has a purpose behind it.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.