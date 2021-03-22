General Hospital spoilers: Valentin confronts Peter and Nina visits Phyllis

Nina visits Phyllis on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers promise this will be a week of bombshells.

Last week, GH viewers watched as Nina (Cynthia Watros) popped in to see Phyllis (Joyce Guy) after leaving Port Charles.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) returned last week with a huge baby bump. Ned (Wally Kurth), Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), Michael (Chad Duell), and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) all know about the pregnancy, but now, the rest of the town will too.

There are still several surprises in store this week as another five episodes of the ABC soap air.

Valentin confronts Peter

After the truth about Peter (Wes Ramsey) was revealed at the wedding, the entire town is on high alert. He has no one he can trust, and with Cyrus (Jeff Kober) ready to use this to his advantage, the people of Port Charles could be in danger.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) isn’t going to be safe from Peter at all. He wants to be in her life and their child’s, and when he sets his mind to it, he doesn’t back down. General Hospital spoilers revealed that her friends would step up for her this week, including Brook Lynn and Lucas (Matt Trudeau).

In the General Hospital preview video, Valentin tells Peter he doesn’t deserve the baby in his life. Pressing him about his family isn’t going to come without consequences.

Nina and Sonny?

There has long been speculation that Nina would find Sonny (Maurice Benard), who has been presumed dead but is living his life as Mike with Phyllis and her husband.

When she made the call and “Mike” answered the phone, it was almost like she knew it was Sonny. Now, she is visiting, and the preview video shows him asking someone who they are. Remember, he had a dream about the blonde woman, and now, Nina is there.

With the relationship between Nina and Carly (Laura Wright) strained at best, there is some doubt about how things will play out. Upon discovering Mike, will Nina decide to bring him back to Port Charles, or will she punish Carly for being the one she blames for her daughter’s death by keeping her husband away?

Could this be the beginning of a Nina and Mike romance?

Be sure to tune in all week to find out what other bombshells the people of Port Charles will face.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.