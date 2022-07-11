General Hospital spoilers: Trina’s trial, Fourth of July, and more

Carly wants Esme to pay for what she did to Joss and Cam. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease fireworks this week.

Not only is the Fourth of July happening, but Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial begins.

Couples are together, revenge is set into motion, and some bumps are in the road.

Couple time on General Hospital

There haven’t been too many happy moments in Port Charles lately.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Austin (Roger Howarth) will spend some time together. It won’t last long, though. The couple will be interrupted by not only one person but two.

Trina and Rory (Michael Kruse) appear to be getting closer. The preview video shows a near kiss between the two, but will they go through with it?

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will also spend some alone time together. They are snuggled up, watching what appears to be fireworks.

Trina’s trial begins

After what seems like forever, Trina is ready to stand trial for the sex tape leak. Everyone involved in the case knows it wasn’t Trina’s doing, but the proof they need is harder than expected to find.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) work overtime to help her, and Taggert (Real Andrews) will be there for his little girl as well.

Joss (Eden McCoy) and Cam (William Lipton) know that Trina didn’t tape them and release the footage, and so does Carly (Laura Wright). She is making it her mission to make Esme (Avery Pohl) pay for what she did. She has no idea that Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) also believes his girlfriend is guilty, and he and Cam have been working on proving it.

Victor and Valentin

There’s another confrontation between Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Things are complicated between the father and son and also volatile.

Anna (Finola Hughes) knows something isn’t right. She found out he was at the clinic less time than he said, and General Hospital viewers learned that he was in the captain role because of Victor. His dad is holding his daughter hostage, so he is at his mercy.

Being under Victor’s thumb isn’t a safe place; this week, Valentin wants answers.

To find out what happens, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

Viewers should be prepared for scheduling changes as the January 6 committee hearings return this week. At least one episode will likely be pushed back, if not more.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.