General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brando worries, Maxie and Austin are interrupted, and more

Lucy and Brando watched as Sasha lost it while on live television. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes tease fireworks aren’t the only things going off in Port Charles.

The Fourth of July arrives, but it’s a week late due to the interruptions from the January 6 committee hearings.

It will kick off a week filled with lies, heartache, and the beginning of a trial.

Trina’s trial begins

General Hospital viewers have been waiting for Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial to begin. Esme (Avery Pohl) framing her has some of them up in arms, and hopefully, it ends in favor of the innocent.

Portia (Brooke Kerr) worries about her daughter while holding out hope that Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) will find something to clear Trina’s name.

Joss (Eden McCoy) shows up for her friend, revealing she knows she isn’t the one who taped her and Cam (William Lipton). Portia is also there, and Laura (Genie Francis) will also show her support. Unfortunately, Laura will be called away from Port Charles to care for her ailing mother.

As all this unfolds, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) gears up to put his long thought-out plan into motion. Will it hinder Trina’s case or be the saving grace she’s needed?

Brando worries

There’s been a lot on Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) mind lately. From his concerns about Dex (Evan Hofer) to watching his wife lose it on national television, it’s been a trying few weeks for him.

Next week on General Hospital, Brando attempts to talk Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) into seeking help. Her breakdown on Home & Heart was nationally televised, and it was clear she hadn’t adequately mourned the loss of Liam. He left her at General Hospital after learning that she was using again.

Will a session in the steam room with TJ (Tajh Bellow) help or make him more anxious?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Austin (Roger Howarth) attempt to spend quality time together. Their outing will be interrupted by not one but two people.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is angry with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), which leads to more issues. General Hospital spoilers reveal he will take things into his own hands. He’s holding Charlotte over his son’s head, which means Valentin has to make a move.

Programming note: The January 6 committee hearings are scheduled to resume next week and will likely interrupt programming on Tuesday at the very least.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.