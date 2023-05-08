General Hospital spoilers: The Haunted Star gets bombed

General Hospital spoilers tease that May sweeps are kicking things up a notch.

This has been much better than February sweeps, and as the Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) wraps up, the drama is heightened.

Friday’s cliffhanger left off just as the WSB was coming in to bomb The Haunted Star because that’s where Victor went after being knocked out by Drew (Cameron Mathison).

To secure the pathogen, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) went after him. He knocked out Victor, and that’s when the drones were heard.

While near the bunker, Trina (Tabyana Ali) was met by Laura (Genie Francis) and Curtis (Donnell Turner). She explained Spencer went after his uncle, and they all froze in shock before things went black.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Spencer goes missing

The General Hospital preview video teases that Spencer isn’t found among the wreckage that was The Haunted Star.

He wasn’t alone on the boat, though. Victor and some of his men were also on the boat as it moved away from land so he could escape.

Things are somber as Trina, Laura, Curtis, and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) wait to hear. Trina says she can feel Spencer out there and insists he’s not dead.

When they are alerted that a body has been found, will it be Spencer? Surely they won’t kill him just as he and Trina are finally living their love story — right?

Joss (Eden McCoy) runs to Dex (Evan Hofer) when she learns Spencer is missing. Despite everything they have been through, their friendship has been important to her.

The hostages make it home

Later in the week, the hostages return to Port Charles, but will everyone be in tow?

Spoilers revealed that Esme (Avery Pohl) rushes to the hospital, presumably to reunite with her baby Ace. She has been worried about him since Victor’s men stole him, and now, she will finally have him back.

Scott (Kin Shriner) is delighted when Liesl (Kathleen Gati) returns. Will she be able to help Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), or is it too late for Michael’s (Chad Duell) bride?

The voiceover in the preview video teased lasting consequences. It’s unclear what that means, but with everything happening at once, something aside from death will likely result from the bombing and Victor’s sinister plan.

As May sweeps move toward the halfway point, the drama is escalating.

Be sure to tune in so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.