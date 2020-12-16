General Hospital spoilers: Taggert’s secret is out, Michael confronts Chase, and Julian asks for help

General Hospital spoilers tease that a few residents in Port Charles are about to get quite a surprise.

Taggert’s (Réal Andrews) secret has been exposed. After he and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) shot one of Cyrus’ men, Mac Scorpio (John J. York) was called and was shocked to see that Taggert was alive.

There are others on General Hospital whose conflicting decisions may see plenty of consequences coming their way.

Taggert exposed

He and Jordan made the decision on Wednesday to reveal the secret that they have been hiding for months. Mac’s face, when Taggert appeared, said it all.

As revealed in the General Hospital previews for Thursday’s show, Mac looks livid. He will be giving someone the third degree and that someone is most likely Taggert.

Jordan is seen at the PCPD talking to someone on the phone. She tells the person on the other line that she is returning a favor.

Spoilers also tease that Portia (Brook Kerr) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla) will be heading to the police station this week. That may be when they will find out that Taggert is not dead after all.

At the care facility, Curtis (Donnell Turner) surprises Laura (Genie Francis) by telling her that there is trouble back in Port Charles as well. Will that be enough to have her scrapping her plan to head back to her mayoral duties?

Michael and Chase

Once again, Michael (Chad Duell) and Chase (Josh Swickard) will run into each other at the gym. It’s obvious from the previews that Michael isn’t happy.

Chase may be feeling the fallout from his lies in more ways than one. The weekly spoiler video revealed that Michael will seemingly take his frustrations out on his former friend by punching him in the stomach.

Will these two ever work things out between them?

Julian needs help

Julian (William deVry) had quite the experience on Wednesday’s General Hospital. He not only had the ghosts of Duke (Ian Buchanan) and Connie (Megan Ward) in his face, but he had Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) telling him that he needs to let himself die to pay for all the bad things he did in his life.

He is badly injured with a gunshot wound and is expected to either die or somehow make it to his destination in Canada. It seems likely that this is the end of Julian Jerome.

Spoilers tease that he will ask a stranger for help. Who is this stranger and what help will Julian ask for?

Sonny and Jason are on their way to find Julian. Brick (Stephen A. Smith) had located him at the bus station and now the mobsters are rushing to get to him before he leaves town.

Will they find Julian already dead?

Be sure to tune in to see what happens to Julian during his last few days on the soap.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.