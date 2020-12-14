General Hospital spoilers: Julian and Sonny face off, Liesl and Scotty scramble, and Jordan protects Taggert

General Hospital spoilers reveal that even though Christmas is upon us, there are still plenty of surprises.

Last week, the Friday cliffhanger showed Julian (William deVry) being cornered by Sonny (Maurice Benard) after leaving Kim Nero’s place.

Now, viewers are wondering just what will happen next.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Is this the end for Julian?

Sonny is going to confront him about all of the horrible things he took part in. From knowing Wiley was Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby to detonating the bomb at the Floating Rib, there is a lot to answer for.

The General Hospital preview video shows that Julian lands face down on what appears to be a garage container. Is this the end of him that viewers have been waiting for since it was announced he wrapped his run?

Scotty’s problem

With Dr. Kirk (Christopher Cousins) dead, Scotty (Kin Shriner) has a real problem. Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is now going to be the one to help him, but what will they do?

Franco (Roger Howarth) is having issues and the doctor was supposed to help him. Now, there are more questions than answers, mostly about how Scotty and Liesl will be able to figure a way out of the position they’ve found themselves in.

Read More Who plays Spencer on General Hospital? Nicolas Bechtel reprises the role

Jordan protects Taggert

Now that Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is aware that Taggert (Real Andrews) is back in Port Charles, she is going to go looking for him.

It appears that someone begins shooting while she is having a conversation with him. As she tells him to get down, Trina (Sydney Mikayla) is shown. Will she be the one who leads Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and his goons to her father unknowingly?

Speaking of Cyrus, it is a big week for him. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Martin (Michael E. Knight) is going to be spilling the beans. He already informed Sonny and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) that the two are brothers.

Also coming up this week are a couple of shocking moments for Laura (Genie Francis) and Carly (Laura Wright). The preview video shows both women looking shocked by what they’re told, but does that mean that something big is going to happen?

There is a lot at stake in Port Charles, with many fan-favorites. With all of the events of November sweeps still being worked out, there is no telling what will happen next.

Be sure to tune in all week so you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.