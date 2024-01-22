General Hospital spoilers: Spencer is questioned, Nina vows war, and more

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that revenge is the name of the game.

February sweeps begin next week, and the writers are gearing up for shocking moments.

Early spoilers for GH teased Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) leave for Paris. He caused chaos in his family by giving Ace (Clay twins) to Nikolas (Adam Huff).

The fallout from Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) call to the SEC is still sending shockwaves through Port Charles. Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) create a bigger rift, which leads to Nina vowing revenge.

As things heat up in Port Charles, storylines begin panning out.

This week, news about whether Kristina (Kate Mansi) is pregnant and Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) surgery is also expected.

Spencer’s brush with the law

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is called in as a reinforcement by Laura (Genie Francis). She is beside herself that her grandson let his father take Ace.

Laura believes Esme (Avery Pohl) hasn’t regained her memory, but the joke is on her.

In the General Hospital preview video, Spencer speaks with Dante at the hospital. He admits he let his father take Ace. The cop suggests arresting the Cassadine heir, as Sepncer gives a cheeky look before the scene flips.

Spoilers tease that Esme meets with Heather (Alley Mills) for help, and before the week is up, Laura also takes time to visit Esme’s mom armed with questions.

Nina vows war

After learning she would no longer be running Crimson, Nina is beside herself. She has nothing left after news about her attempt to get even with Carly has been exposed.

However, everyone should know Nina won’t back down. She believes Carly took everything from her (which isn’t wrong), and Crimson was the final straw.

Speculation is Nina will return to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for comfort. She knows she is safe with him, and their bond remains close.

Aside from Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), Valentin and Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) are all she has left.

Other Port Charles news

After Curtis’ surgery, it’s the moment of truth.

Portia (Brook Kerr), Stella (Vernee Watson), Marshall (Robert Gossett), and Trina gathered in the room. Will this be the miracle the family is hoping for?

Look for Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) to butt heads when it comes to Sonny (Maurice Benard).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.