General Hospital spoilers: Nikolas and Spencer are reunited

Friday’s cliffhanger left General Hospital fans wondering what would happen next.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) figured out Esme (Avery Pohl) remembered who she was as she referred to him as “Spence.” A knock at the door distracted him, but probably not in the best way.

His estranged father, Nikolas (Adam Huss), stood on the other side.

The two have not come face-to-face in nearly a year, and the timing could not be more perfect.

However, plenty of explaining is needed, but the question remains: what version of events will be told?

Here’s what will happen between Spencer and Nikolas on General Hospital.

Adam Huss opens up about Nikolas’ return to General Hospital

General Hospital viewers have known Nikolas was alive for months. However, his return to Port Charles was a surprise.

He disappeared nearly a year ago, and many assumed he was dead or skipped town to avoid being prosecuted for keeping Esme prisoner at Wyndemere.

Adam Huss spoke with Soap Opera Digest about his return.

He told the publication, “Nikolas has come back to Port Charles with a plan. A couple of developments change that plan, so he has to think on his feet and change his modus operandi. I think in that moment, he is confronted with certain emotions and feelings that maybe he didn’t even know he was going to have to face.”

As for what Nikolas thinks about Ace being there too, he told the soap magazine, “He is not going to forget about his other son, especially if this other relationship [the one between Spencer and Nikolas] isn’t redeemable. If he cannot fix the strain that is between him and his other son, guess what? He’s got another heir.”

Adam revealed that in preparation for his return (a presumably bigger stint and time on canvas), he watched several old interactions between Tyler Christopher’s Nikolas and Nicolas Bechtel’s Spencer.

Next week on General Hospital

With Nikolas standing in front of Spencer, expect things to go sideways quickly. He will want to see Ace, which won’t happen — at least not where Spencer is concerned.

Nikolas is banking on Ava (Maura West) putting Esme behind bars for breaking into Wyndemere, but Laura (Genie Francis) will try to prevent that from happening.

There will be complicated feelings to sort out, but a reconciliation isn’t out of the question just yet.

Can Spencer forgive Nikolas’ betrayal and welcome him back into his life?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.