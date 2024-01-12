General Hospital spoilers for next week: Esme’s wake up call, concern over Drew, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease the drama heats up as the march to February sweeps is on.

Esme (Avery Pohl) will find herself in a world of trouble, not just because Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is on to her.

It seems Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a clearer head when the ABC soap returns after the weekend because he has a change of heart.

As things move forward, a Quartermaine confrontation will be front and center. It’s been a long time coming, but finally, Ned (Wally Kurth) and Michael (Chad Duell) will go head-to-head.

Worry about Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) behavior grows, but he finds time to commiserate with Anna (Finola Hughes).

Here’s what General Hospital fans can expect next week:

Esme’s nightmare

Oh, how the card house has crumbled for the “reformed” mean girl.

Getting her memory back complicates things. She has no idea Spencer is onto her, but he discovered her lies when she slipped up and called him “Spence.”

She has to sit in the courtroom for breaking into Wyndemere as Ava (Maura West) watches. However, Laura (Genie Francis) will plead with Ava to not go after Esme.

By the end of the week, Esme will be in full panic mode. Is it because she knows her lies are catching up to her, or because she learns Nikolas (Adam Huff) is back in town?

Sam and Carly worry

The General Hospital writers have hinted that something is off with Drew. He has been angry, leading to a short fuse with those he loves.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Carly (Laura Wright) talk about what’s happened since his release from Pentonville, as they worry about the man they both care about.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Nikolas makes a move he thinks is best for Ace, but what will that be? He visited Laura’s house in Friday’s episode, surprising Spencer.

When Spencer confides in his grandmother, will it be about the surprise visit his father sprung on him?

Also, Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) are trying hard to find something to clear him in the malpractice lawsuit. They must be on the right track because spoilers hint they found something that could help.

Despite his attempt to ice her out, Joss (Courtney Fulk) is still there for Adam (Joshua Benard). It’s a good thing, too, because she finds him in trouble – again.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.