General Hospital spoilers for next week: The search for Nikolas, revenge plots, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease it’s full steam ahead as February sweeps are on the horizon.

Chaos abounds in Port Charles, and all of it has gone off at once.

From Ace (the Clay twins) being taken by Nikolas (Adam Huff) to Finn (Michael Easton) sitting down for his trial.

Scheming and revenge are underway, which make for quite a mix of trouble for everyone involved.

With nearly everyone in Port Charles dealing with something serious, we can’t help but wonder how much will carry over into February sweeps.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

The search for Ace is on

Everyone is seemingly angry that Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) let Nikolas take off with Ace. They are looking for the little boy, and it’s not just his mother either.

Esme (Avery Pohl) is beside herself and turns to Heather (Alley Mills) for help. And it seems like the crazed inmate will be popular next week as Laura (Genie Francis) also visits her.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) will try to get through to Esme too. Spencer dropped the bombshell that Esme remembers her life, so there may be some investigating on that claim, too.

And while everyone is focused on finding Ace, Spencer and Trina (Tabyana Ali) head off to Paris. Their adventure is just beginning.

Court appearances

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) may be exploring their love connection, but they will go head-to-head where Sonny (Maurice Benard) is concerned.

Expect the legal shark and the DA to have words about what should happen with the coffee importer.

Finn is gearing up to fight his malpractice suit, and Martin (Michael E. Knight) thinks there’s a shot at winning this. They have been working on his people skills, so will he blow it when he takes the stand?

More Port Charles news

Tracy (Jane Elliot) is onto Scott (Kin Shriner) and Lucy (Lynn Herring). She is brighter than the two combined, so expect her next move to be big. Will she continue to play along with them to dangle them along?

There’s some movement on the Chalynn wedding as Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) have a question for Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Might Kristina (Kate Mansi) get some good news about the IUI?

Also, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) turns to Brick (Stephen A. Smith) for help.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.