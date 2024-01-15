General Hospital spoilers: Nina outs Michael to Carly, Spencer and Nikolas face off, and Esme in court

General Hospital spoilers for the hit ABC soap tease bombshells are dropping all over Port Charles this week.

Last week focused on paying tribute to the legendary Jacklyn Zeman with the death of Bobbie Spencer.

However, things are picking up right where they left off before the daytime drama spent time honoring Jacklyn.

The fallout of Nina (Cynthia Watros), turning Carly (Laura Wright), and Drew (Cameron Mathison) into the SEC will be front and center.

Nikolas (Adam Huss) and his surprise return to Port Charles will impact several people, including his son Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

GH has given fans a glimpse at those two storylines and more in the latest preview video for the daytime drama.

Nina blows up Michael’s life

Now that the truth has come out about Nina, she is taking everyone else down with her, especially Michael (Chad Duell). In the promo footage, Nina blurts out to Carly that Michael knew all along about Nina’s actions and said nothing.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) looks on as Nina makes sure Carly knows she isn’t the only one to blame for this secret. A flip of the scene shows an angry Carly and Drew arriving at the Quartermaine mansion to find Michael talking with Tracy (Jane Elliot).

The walls are closing in on Michael, and the look on his face says it all about how his life is blowing up.

A Cassadine family reunion

Meanwhile, Esme (Avery Pohl) has her day in court with Laura (Genie Francis) there to support her. Martin (Michael E. Knight) represents Esme as she prepares to enter her plea per the judges’ request.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Esme finds herself in a world of trouble. That could very well be because of legal troubles, thanks to Ava’s (Maura West) desire to punish her for what she did to Trina (Tabyana Ali).

However, Esme’s trouble could also have to do with Spencer knowing she remembers her past. Oh, and of course, her baby daddy, Nikolas, is back in Port Charles and out for revenge.

Speaking of Nikolas, Friday’s cliffhanger saw him coming face to face with Spencer for the first time in nearly a year. The preview video hints the family reunion is anything but a happy one.

Will Michael be able to explain his actions to Drew and Carly? Will Esme go to jail? How will Spencer react now that his father has returned?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on the hit ABC soap, so be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.