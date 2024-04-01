General Hospital spoilers: Sonnys rages about Jason, Anna visits Brennan, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease the upcoming week will keep viewers locked in.

Jason’s (Steve Burton) return has sent shockwaves through Port Charles and challenged relationships.

Last week, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) woke up. This week, he will talk with Sonny (Maurice Benard) about what happened on the pier.

Family relationships are strained, friendships are tested, and more questions arise as Jason walks around Port Charles after making bail.

With John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) holding charges over his head, Jason can’t elaborate on his work with the feds. We don’t know who Jagger threatened in Jason’s life, but it had to be a big deal for him to agree to work with the feds and avoid the RICO charges.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s coming up this week on General Hospital.

Anna visits Brennan

Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) has been popular as of late.

Anna (Finola Hughes) wants answers from Jack (yes, we know he used to be John Brennan, but now he’s Jack) about Pikeman.

Jason was attempting to infiltrate Pikeman for the FBI. That company is the key to unlocking everything.

The head of the snake was revealed to be Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) last week. While it wasn’t shocking to some viewers, others had a more stunned reaction when he and Jack had a conversation in the prison van.

If Anna is looking for a direct answer, she shouldn’t hold her breath.

Sonny sees Dante

When Dante woke up, Sonny wasn’t immediately by his bedside.

Interestingly, Ava (Maura West) made herself look like the hero with Sonny by delivering the news after she saw Sonny’s phone.

Something is amiss with her, and some General Hospital viewers think she is working with Valentin. After all, we know Sonny’s meds are being tampered with, and Ava did that to Morgan (Bryan Craig).

Dante seems to think Jason’s work with the feds has a bigger story, but Sonny can’t see past what he believes is betrayal.

Will Curtis walk again?

Curtis (Donnell Turner) has worked hard to regain strength and walk again.

He was shot during an attempt on Sonny’s life at the Metro Court months ago — by Pikeman.

After surgery and physical therapy, the General Hospital preview video hints that Curtis could walk again. He attempts to walk this week, but will he be able to do it?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.