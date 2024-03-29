General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason fights, Anna’s mission, wedding chaos, and romantic feelings

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that fans better pay attention because so much is going down.

It’s been a whirlwind in Port Charles since Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was shot and Jason (Steve Burton) was discovered to be alive.

More bombshells and revelations are coming next week with those two, and that’s not all.

The fallout of Jason’s return hits hard on the daytime drama, and almost everyone is impacted.

There’s plenty of drama coming up on GH, but there is also some romance, as one unlikely duo appears headed for romance.

Let’s take a look at everything happening on General Hospital next week.

Jason and Dante have a lot to say

Dante finally woke up this week and immediately asked for Anna (Finola Hughes). Dante wastes no time clearing Jason’s name in his shooting.

Now that Dante has set the record straight, Jason works on getting his life back. Up first is a visit to Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Jake (Hudson West). The visit has Jason realizing he’s got to fight to make things up to his loved ones.

The return of Jason has Sam (Kelly Monaco) even more worried for Danny (Zakary Risinger) Things get worse when Danny vows to have his father in his life.

Yes, it’s definitely a father-like son in Danny’s case.

Taking down Pikeman

Meanwhile, Anna won’t stop until Pikeman has been exposed and won’t tolerate anyone getting in her way.

Some new information from Jason helps Anna on her mission. The information leads her to question Brennan (Charles Mesure), who also gets an earful from Carly (Laura Wright).

The police commissioner puts Sonny (Maurice Benard) on notice about Pikeman. Anna also fills him in on her soon-to-be new hire, Dex (Evan Hofer). Yes, Dex agrees to join the PCPD.

John, aka Jagger (Adam Harrington) plots to find a new way to get to Pikeman now that Jason’s cover was blown. Look for him to still lean on Jason for help.

More Port Charles news

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) ask Dante about moving up their wedding for Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) sake. When a wedding dress fiasco occurs, Brook Lynn gets an assist from Lois (Rena Sofer).

Speaking of fiascos, Tracy (Jane Elliot) finds herself on the end of Stella’s (Vernee Johnson) wrath. Terry (Cassandra James) gives Tracy some unsolicited advice after her Stella run-in.

On the romance front, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Cody (Josh Kelly) finally admit their feelings for each other, while Finn (Michael Easton) leans on Liz as he deals with Gregory’s decline.

When Drew (Cameron Mathison) checks up on Nina (Cynthia Watros), we can’t help but wonder if the writers are testing the waters for a new pairing.

All of this, plus, Curtis (Donnell Turner) confronts Trina (Tabyana Ali) about how she’s dealing with losing Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Wowza! So much is going down on the hit ABC soap next week. Be sure to tune in daily so that there is not a moment of excitement and drama missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.