General Hospital spoilers: Sonny worries about Nina and Ned has amnesia

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week is full of surprises on the ABC soap.

As we predicted, an amnesia storyline seems to be taking over, and odd behavior raises red flags.

The SEC storyline is still dragging on, and Drew (Cameron Mathison) will learn a hard lesson.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) has been acting off, and her confiding in Ava (Maura West) has seemingly amplified her nerves.

When there are questions regarding her before and a status update on Ned (Wally Kurth), will everything come crashing down?

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Sonny confronts Nina

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is worried about Nina and the odd behavior she has been displaying over the last several weeks.

She is nervous and jumpy, which isn’t typical for her.

Nina has been under a lot of stress with Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) transplant and trying to build a relationship, while Willow wants nothing to do with her.

Of course, there is way more going on. She is worried the SEC tip will be unsealed, and Ned found out she was the one who made the call after overhearing her conversation with Martin (Michael E. Knight).

When Sonny confronts Nina, will she admit the truth?

When General Hospital left off last week, Ned woke up from the twilight sedation he was under.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) was impressed with how fast he was alert, and while there was hope everything would be normal, it’s clear that it wasn’t.

In the General Hospital preview video, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) reveals Ned is unaware of who he is following his head injury. It looks like a classic case of amnesia that soap operas love to use.

The family is worried that the head injury he sustained at the Metro Court will permanently impact him, though it seems this is just a temporary roadblock to keep the storyline going a little longer.

Spoilers revealed that Jackson Montgomery is headed to Port Charles, and the buzz surrounding his appearance hinted at his ties to the SEC storyline.

Moving forward, it’s obvious the Quatermaine family is rallying around Ned, and Sonny is also there for Brook Lynn and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) as they deal with the outcome of the head injury.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.