General Hospital spoilers: Sonny spirals, Anna asks Valentin for a favor, and Brook Lynn is spooked

Sonny begins to spiral on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that plenty of emotions are running high in Port Charles.

Lies and secrets are the names of the game this week, and no one may be the same after everything plays out.

As some of the secrets unravel, lines are drawn in the sand.

Dante checks on Sonny

General Hospital viewers know Sonny (Maurice Benard) has thrown his pills away. His Bipolar has been managed for years now, and without the meds, the highs and lows will be intense.

As he deals with the fallout from Carly (Laura Wright), learning the truth about his feelings for Nina (Cynthia Watros), the walls begin to close in. She has moved into the Metro Court so they can have time apart, and he can’t seem to let her be as she processes the betrayal.

When Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) catches up with Sonny at the gym, he questions his father. Why isn’t Sonny working through the issues he has at home? Where do his feelings lie? His worry mounts as he can see something isn’t quite right with his dad.

Vanna spends time together

Fans who ship Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) together will be happy to know they share scenes this week. Vanna shared a kiss, and things haven’t been hammered out since then.

Anna asks for Valentin’s help, and he says he’s already working on it. Presumably, it’s about Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) baby Louise. Some blanks need to be filled in, and it seems that Anna is closer to the truth, which could cause some issues for Louise and her safety.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Speaking about Louise, something spooks Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). The truth about Bailey being Louise is so close to being out, and she has reason to worry about what is happening now. The General Hospital preview video shows her looking around outside, clearly worried.

Other Port Charles happenings

In other Port Charles news, Curtis (Donnell Turner) still has questions about Marshall (Robert Gossett). As he continues to probe, his father warns him to leave it alone. What is Marshall hiding?

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is still reeling from the death of her child. She looks a little out of sorts in the General Hospital preview video. There’s been concern she may go back to using. Is that where the grieving mother is headed?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.