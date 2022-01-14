General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brook Lynn worries, Carly and Bobbie chat, and Dante grows concerned

Brook Lynn is terrified on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease many threats bombarding Port Charles.

There are so many things happening where the Louise storyline is concerned, leaving several key players worried about what will happen next.

Meanwhile, a bigger threat to the town is coming. With a mob boss who is spiraling, that can’t be good for anyone in the Corinthos family.

Brook Lynn worries about Bailey

What started as a selfless gesture has turned into an impossible situation.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) gets some unsettling news that causes her to panic. She is the one keeping Louise safe under the guise of Bailey. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) concocted the plan with her, and they’ve been playing it well so far.

However, the more people who know the truth about Louise’s whereabouts, the more stressful the situation becomes. The latest person in the know is Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), and she figured it out on her own, which means that the rest of the town is just a few steps behind.

General Hospital viewers know that Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is poking around, which means it is just a matter of time before he puts everything together. Especially after the eye-opening conversation with Austin (Roger Howarth) about the friendship between Brook Lynn and Maxie.

Dante worries about Sonny

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is having difficulty dealing with the fallout from Nixon Falls. Carly (Laura Wright) isn’t making things easy, and throwing away his medicine in favor of drinking isn’t going to help matters.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) warns Sonny about an impending threat next week. What or who remains unknown, but something tells us it won’t be good. With Sonny off his meds and the spiral he’s about to go on, Port Charles may be affected in a big way.

After seeing him drunk on New Year’s Eve, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) begins to worry about his dad. He knows what’s happening, but the extent of its impact isn’t clear. Will Dante talk sense into a distraught Sonny?

Carly and Bobbie spend time together

After learning about Luke’s (Anthony Geary) death, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) secluded herself.

Next week on General Hospital, Carly and her mom will share in a heart-to-heart.

Will the conversation be about the loss of Luke, or will it be about what’s happening in Carly’s all but doomed marriage to Sonny?

In other Port Charles news, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) hopes Nina (Cynthia Watros) will come through for her. Is she asking for something that has to do with Brad (Parry Shen) or something else different?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.