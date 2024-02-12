General Hospital spoilers: Sonny picks up Dex, Spixie may rekindle, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of love isn’t all about romance.

February sweeps keep fans guessing what’s next, but the GH preview video sheds some light on the upcoming episodes.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) isn’t thinking clearly, which could lead to a rash decision ending in cold-blooded murder.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) can’t let things go, and things escalate when he runs into Nina (Cynthia Watros).

The next few weeks will bring plenty of changes to Port Charles, some of which will alter lives forever.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Sonny thinks Dex is the rat

Last week, it was all but confirmed that Sonny would take action against Dex (Evan Hofer).

After Brick (Stephen A. Smith) revealed Dex had an offshore bank account, Sonny was convinced that he was the one who had been taking shots at him.

Little does he know that Michael (Chad Duell) was the one who set it up for Joss’ (Eden McCoy) boyfriend.

The General Hospital preview video showed Dex being held by Sonny’s guards as the mob boss was ready to confront him.

Could someone step in and save Dex before it’s too late?

Old feelings bring new love

The writers have been teasing a Spixie reunion for weeks now. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) were a couple well over a decade ago, but with him back in Port Charles and living at her house, it seems old feelings have resurfaced.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) asks someone if they want to try again. There’s potential, mainly because the pairings in the years following Maxie’s split from Spinelli resulted in only one decent storyline, and the writers killed off Nathan (Ryan Paevey).

Meanwhile, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael are working to repair their broken marriage, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are gearing up for their wedding, and Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) spend some time together.

More General Hospital spoilers

Nina has vowed to fight back against Drew and Carly (Laura Wright), and she sets something into motion that doesn’t sit well with Drew.

She’s not one to take things lying down; this is only the beginning of what’s to come.

Will Dex survive what Sonny has planned for him? Will Valentine’s Day be romantic for some couples? Could Spixie be reunited?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.