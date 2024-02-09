General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny is suspicious, Laura and Kevin make a decision, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease it’s more drama and chaos for the people of Port Charles.

After Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) goodbye, a blanket of sadness still hovers.

We know that John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) warned Sonny (Maurice Benard) about the mob shootings, but he didn’t go light on the man he still hates after decades.

As the hunt continues for who is trying to take out Sonny, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) remain on the case. They want justice as much as anyone, especially since Curtis (Donnell Turner) was caught in the crossfire.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is plotting her next move, likely enough to anger everyone again. It seems as though Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) may be ready for forgiveness, but whether that extends to Nina remains to be seen.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Dex is in trouble

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) made it clear he thinks Dex (Evan Hofer) could be the mole in Sonny’s organization, and now Sonny believes him.

While Dex is involved in some shady dealings, they are only with Michael (Chad Duell), and nothing is being done to harm the boss.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny rages next week, likely because of the information Brick has given him. When someone is on the receiving end of his wrath, we’d bet it is Dex.

Ava (Maura West) attempts to talk to Joss (Eden McCoy), but will she listen to the warning? It’s unlikely, given she is her mother’s daughter.

Kevin and Laura’s decision

With Nikolas (Adam Huff) behind bars and Esme (Avery Pohl) dead, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a big decision to make.

Ace (the Clay twins) is in their care, and spoilers tease the two will have a serious talk. It seems adopting the baby is on the table; with Nikolas serving time for his crimes and Esme and Spencer’s death, there’s no one else to take care of the little one.

Laura will find time to catch up with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) next week. Despite no longer being family, the women still have a tight bond.

More General Hospital spoilers

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is having a hard time coping with Spencer’s death. She is withdrawing from everyone.

Ava needs a friend, and we’re betting that someone is Nina. And speaking of Nina, she seems ready to make good on her promise to wage war.

Anna, Jordan, and Dante move forward with a plan. Is that what Sam (Kelly Monaco) is worried about?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.