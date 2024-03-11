General Hospital spoilers: Sonny is torn, Drew doesn’t agree with Carly, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease this week will bring the drama as news of Jason’s (Steve Burton) reemergence in Port Charles spreads.

Naturally, he showed up at Carly’s (Laura Wright) home after being shot. The scenes between the two were emotional.

As the news begins to spread, there are more questions than answers.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is torn about the information he received from Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) drone. Could his best friend be the one trying to get rid of him?

This week, the news brings high emotions, as Jason’s return will affect much of Port Charles.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Sonny has questions

At the PCPD, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Sonny are in the interrogation room.

He wrestles with the idea that Jason could be the one who shot Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), who is still fighting for his life at General Hospital.

Speaking of Dante, Sonny talks to Sam (Kelly Monaco) outside his hospital room. He tells her they have a suspect, and when she asks who it is, the video cuts to a different scene.

Drew makes his stance clear

As if viewers didn’t see this coming, the General Hospital preview video features a conversation between Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Based on the conversation between Sonny and Anna at the station, Jason wasn’t found in Carly’s house when she and John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) searched her home.

During the scene between Carly and Drew, he makes it clear he knows she will do anything it takes to help Jason, and he won’t sit by and watch it happen. Could this be the end of Carly and Drew?

Someone finds Jason

In the preview video, Jason is shown looking like a deer caught in headlights at what appears to be a warehouse.

The scene is dark, with minimal lighting from a lamp. Someone approaches Jason with a flashlight, but who it is remains unclear.

Will this be when Jason is taken into custody? It’s unlikely, as spoilers tease that Sonny would listen to Jason’s explanation of where he’s been and what he’s been up to while away from Port Charles.

This week will be filled with ups and downs, primarily focused on the Jason storyline, with some other storylines sprinkled in to keep things moving.

Be sure to tune in daily and don’t miss a moment of this juicy drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.