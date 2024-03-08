General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason spills the beans, Heather gets news, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that more surprises are on the way.

The writers wasted no time revealing Jason (Steve Burton) is alive and well, and with more people finding out about it, the reactions across Port Charles will vary.

How he fits into what’s been happening with Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be worked out, but how long the writers drag it out remains to be seen.

February sweeps were lackluster for the ABC soap, but March is shaping up to be somewhat better — especially as the twists and turns in the shooter storyline keep coming.

There is also plenty of other drama happening in Port Charles, too.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Jason finally speaks up

It feels like it’s been weeks since Jason popped up in Port Charles, but it’s only been a week since he debuted on-screen.

Carly (Laura Wright) is the one he ran to after being shot, and she will be the one to confirm to Sonny that, yes, Jason is alive.

This will cause plenty of fallout as Sonny wonders whether he can trust his once number-one guy. He’s been missing for years and only popped up when Sonny’s life was in danger — at the scene of the crime.

News continues to travel about Jason being back, which will also hit Michael (Chad Duell) next week.

By the end of the week, General Hospital spoilers confirm that Jason will reveal what he’s been up to since the tunnel collapse.

Heather drama

Crazy Heather (Alley Mills)is still making a ruckus at the hospital next week.

This time, Finn (Michael Easton) will examine her.

By the end of the week, she will get crucial medical information. Since Finn is an infectious disease doctor, could Heather’s news be potentially fatal? And if so, how will that play into everything?

The writers are keeping her on the canvas for something — but what could it be?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be riding an emotional rollercoaster as she learns Jason is alive and is quite possibly the one who shot Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Viewers know he wasn’t the one who shot him, but by all accounts, it appears that way.

Selina (Lydia Look) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) find time to meet and discuss some things. She gives him some information, presumably about the shooting. What will she want in exchange for her generous gesture?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.