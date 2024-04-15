General Hospital spoilers: Sonny continues to spiral

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap are filled with irrational outbursts and assumptions.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been on a path to self-destruction since learning Nina (Cynthia Watros) was the one who turned in Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright).

That night changed everything, and things may never be the same.

With things in Port Charles in complete disarray following Jason’s (Steve Burton) return, no one knows what is happening around them.

Trust becomes an issue, and Sonny isn’t ready to make nice to anyone he believes betrayed him — including Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

John and Anna have a meeting

Last week, John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) was beaten up pretty severely near Corithos Coffee.

Carly found him and nursed him overnight to ensure he was okay. Nina just happened to see them together, and from there, she was happy to tell the world her nemesis was sleeping with the federal agent.

However, that’s not the case.

When John and Anna (Finola Hughes) meet, he tells her what happened. She is already on to who Sonny is, making this just another notch in the belt she is holding onto for safekeeping.

Sonny goes on a tangent as he spirals

General Hospital viewers know that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is messing with Sonny’s meds, and his actions prove he isn’t thinking clearly.

In the preview video for this week’s episodes, Sonny and Ava (Maura West) are in the penthouse, and he isn’t happy.

He rattles off Michael, Carly, Jason, Dex (Evan Hofer), and Nina as their faces flash across the screen.

Ava stands there and watches as he vows to be done with all of them.

Sonny trusts Ava, but no one knows why. Kristina (Kate Mansi) thinks something is off, and she wants to know more — especially after visiting her dad and seeing how odd Ava was acting.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Laura (Genie Francis) chats with Cyrus (Jeff Kober). She wonders whether her brother would press charges against Sonny for the attack in the church.

Dex moves forward with his decision to join the PCPD, but will that be the best move for him? Sonny won’t take that lightly, and Joss (Eden McCoy) worries about him, even if they aren’t together.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.