General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason surprises Carly, Sonny and Drew have a meeting, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that plenty is going down in Port Charles.

Several hot-button storylines are front and center, continuing through May sweeps.

Jason’s (Steve Burton) return has turned Port Charles upside down. There is joy, friction, and mistrust at every corner.

A wedding and epic honeymoon is in the works, too.

However, as Pikeman and the mystery surrounding it continues to swirl, there are rumored casualties to come.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Jason worries about Carly

Next week, Jason needs more answers. He knows exactly where to get them from when he talks to Carly.

He knows that John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harington) is the one who is holding Carly’s fate over his head, and her relationship with him has him concerned.

And as luck would have it, he’ll have a gift to present his blonde bestie. Did Nina (Cynthia Watros) agree to sell her half of the Metro Court? If so, how will Carly react to the news after declining help from everyone else?

Sonny continues to spiral

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) haven’t been the best of friends, so what will happen when the two have a meeting next week?

We’d guess it will be about Jason, as they both have bones to pick with him since his return to Port Charles.

Drew seems hellbent on revenge, and Sonny isn’t very trusting after learning Jason is working for the Feds.

Meanwhile, Ava (Maura West) keeps Sonny in the dark as she assures Nina that things are looking up. If Ava isn’t involved in the medication switch, what does she have up her sleeve?

Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding day nears

Hot off a meaningful conversation with her granny about money, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) discuss money.

Their wedding day is approaching, and as things continue to fall into place, we can’t help but wonder whether the wedding will be interrupted or filled with drama.

Lois (Rena Sofer) and Brook Lynn have a heartfelt moment next week. She is excited for the next chapter in her daughter’s life, and Brook Lynn is looking to spend some quality time with her mom.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) talks with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst); this time, it’s her speaking. Will she have concerns about her relationship with Finn (Michael Easton)?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.